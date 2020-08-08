This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford end difficult week with draw against Cork City

The game finished 0-0 at the RSC.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 4:21 PM
17 minutes ago 238 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171104
Kevin O'Connor of Cork clashes with Waterford's Michael O'Connor.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kevin O'Connor of Cork clashes with Waterford's Michael O'Connor.
Kevin O'Connor of Cork clashes with Waterford's Michael O'Connor.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Waterford 0

Cork City 0

WATERFORD ENDED A difficult week with a scoreless draw with Cork City at the RSC this afternoon. 

John Sheridan’s side had to suspend activity this week over two suspected cases of Covid-19 at the club, while club doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick resigned from her post on Tuesday morning. 

The first test happily came back negative while the club are awaiting the results of second, and while Tuesday’s game with Sligo Rovers was postponed, today’s game with basement club Cork went ahead. 

Ultimately it finished goalless, although Waterford will have cause to feel aggrieved over the non-award of a penalty for handball early in the second half. 

Cork, meanwhile, rattled the crossbar with a Dylan McGlade shot from outside the box early in the second half, while Waterford will feel they should have won the game in seeing a chance from point-blank range cleared off the line in injury time. 

The result leaves Cork just a point clear of the bottom of the league, having played two games more than Sligo Rovers. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Waterford are fifth, with 10 points from six games. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie