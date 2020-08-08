Waterford end difficult week with draw against Cork City

Waterford 0

Cork City 0

WATERFORD ENDED A difficult week with a scoreless draw with Cork City at the RSC this afternoon.

John Sheridan’s side had to suspend activity this week over two suspected cases of Covid-19 at the club, while club doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick resigned from her post on Tuesday morning.

The first test happily came back negative while the club are awaiting the results of second, and while Tuesday’s game with Sligo Rovers was postponed, today’s game with basement club Cork went ahead.

Ultimately it finished goalless, although Waterford will have cause to feel aggrieved over the non-award of a penalty for handball early in the second half.

Cork, meanwhile, rattled the crossbar with a Dylan McGlade shot from outside the box early in the second half, while Waterford will feel they should have won the game in seeing a chance from point-blank range cleared off the line in injury time.

The result leaves Cork just a point clear of the bottom of the league, having played two games more than Sligo Rovers.

Waterford are fifth, with 10 points from six games.