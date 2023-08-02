'People at home remind us of it' - Waterford out to end 78-year wait for O'Duffy Cup

WATERFORD DEFENDER KEELEY Corbett-Barry says there will be hurt on both sides that needs avenging when they face down Cork in the All-Ireland senior camogie final.

This will be the second meeting between the sides in the 2023 championship, after the Déise prevailed by three points to book their place in the Munster semi-final. Last year, the teams clashed in the All-Ireland semi-final where Cork were the victors after overturning a five-point deficit to win by the same margin.

Winning the O’Duffy Cup is naturally the main objective for both counties as Waterford look to end a 78-year wait for senior All-Ireland glory. Cork are looking to return to the summit for the first time since 2018.

“There probably is a bit of hurt there for Cork from Munster,” Corbett-Barry begins ahead of the final on Sunday afternoon, “and I suppose we’re carrying a bit of hurt from the semi-final last year but we’re no strangers at the end of the day. We know they’re going to bring a massive fight.

“Last year, we took huge learnings from the defeat and it’s something we’ll use this year to get the best out of ourselves. We just took it game by game and constantly improved with each game and it was brilliant. We did learn a lot, and hopefully go out and show it.”

Waterford booked their place in the semi-final after a heroic display against Tipperary, rallying from 1-7 to 0-3 down in the first half before eventually squeezing over the line by just one point.

Seán Power’s side will now look to add the senior prize to the junior and intermediate All-Ireland titles they captured in 2011 and 2015. It would be a first All-Ireland medal for Corbett-Barry however, as she was still an underage player during those victorious years.

“I was on the U14 Scór team so I was up [in Croke Park] watching it. We have a good few girls who would have played that day so it’s brilliant seeing how far we have come as a county.

“There were a lot of emotions at the final whistle [after the Tipperary game]. It was just an unbelievable feeling. You’re knocking on the door a while, and to finally get over the line was unbelievable. Our character showed during the match, the never say die attitude. We were delighted, it was a good day and we’re looking forward to the final now.”

The weight of history attached with Waterford’s All-Ireland quest is certainly a factor, but Corbett-Barry insists that her team will not be burdened by the pressure to end a long wait for senior All-Ireland glory.

“It might play in the back of our minds a little bit. A lot of people at home remind us of it, and a lot of people are talking about the history of the final that day itself. At the end of the day, we’re going to go out and play our game and hopefully get over the line.

“There’s a massive level of support around the county. Everybody’s really looking forward to seeing us play in the final. There’s a lot of people coming up to us wishing us the best of luck. It’s a great lift for the county.”

