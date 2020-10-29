BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterford hand championship debuts to Ballygunner star and Meath native for Munster semi-final

Dessie Hutchinson and Jack Fagan are named to start by manager Liam Cahill.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,374 Views 8 Comments
DESSIE HUTCHINSON AND JACK Fagan are set to make their senior hurling championship debuts for Waterford in Saturday’s Munster senior hurling semi-final against Cork.

Former Brighton soccer player Hutchinson has lit up the Waterford club championship in action for kingpins Ballygunner while Meath native Fagan has been in impressive form for De La Salle.

Fagan is selected at centre-forward and Hutchinson at right corner-forward in a team that operates without regular captain and free-taker Pauric Mahony. The forward line is completed by the Bennett brothers, the experienced Kevin Moran and Lismore’s Jack Prendergast.

Tadhg de Búrca is named at centre-back after recovering from a cruciate torn in September last year with Conor Prunty captaining the side at full-back and Austin Gleeson named at left-half back by manager Liam Cahill.

Throw-in on Saturday at Semple Stadium is 3.30pm with TV coverage live on Sky Sports and Cork are set to name their side tomorrow night.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

8. Jamie Barron (Fouremilewater)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Jack Prendergast (De La Salle)

Subs

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
18. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)
19. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
20. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
21. Billy Power (Clonea)
22. Ciaran Kirwan (Kill)
23. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
24. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
25. Shane Ryan (Fourmilewater)
26. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

