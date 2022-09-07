Waterford boss steps down after reaching first All-Ireland semi-final in 63 years

WATERFORD CAMOGIE BOSS Derek Lyons has stepped down from his position after two seasons in charge of their senior side.
Lyons guided Waterford this year to their first All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 1959. They produced a strong showing in July in Croke Park, losing out to Cork by 0-15 to 0-10 in the county’s first last four showing in 63 years.
In 2021 Waterford contested the quarter-final stage, losing out to Tipperary by 0-17 to 0-11.
Waterford camogie paid tribute last night to Lyons and his management team, thanking them ‘for all their hard work and commitment over the past two years’.
After conducting a full review of the 2022 season with players, they now intend to seek expressions of interest for the senior manager post for the 2023 campaign as the hunt begins for a replacement for Lyons.
*Press Release 06/09/2022* pic.twitter.com/BOW7janynT— Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) September 6, 2022
