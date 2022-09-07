Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Waterford boss steps down after reaching first All-Ireland semi-final in 63 years

Derek Lyons has been in charge for the last two years.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,530 Views 0 Comments
Derek Lyons with his players during the 2021 season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD CAMOGIE BOSS Derek Lyons has stepped down from his position after two seasons in charge of their senior side.

Lyons guided Waterford this year to their first All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 1959. They produced a strong showing in July in Croke Park, losing out to Cork by 0-15 to 0-10 in the county’s first last four showing in 63 years.

In 2021 Waterford contested the quarter-final stage, losing out to Tipperary by 0-17 to 0-11.

Waterford camogie paid tribute last night to Lyons and his management team, thanking them ‘for all their hard work and commitment over the past two years’.

After conducting a full review of the 2022 season with players, they now intend to seek expressions of interest for the senior manager post for the 2023 campaign as the hunt begins for a replacement for Lyons.

