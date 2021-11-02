Late, late Derry equaliser denies Waterford priceless win

Waterford 2

Derry City 2

WATERFORD WERE DENIED a priceless victory in the race to avoid the relegation play-off, as Derry City struck in the 94th minute to pilfer a 2-2 draw at the RSC.

Junior Quitirna gave Waterford a dream start after just three minutes, rifling into the net from just inside the penalty area.

What a start by @WaterfordFCie at the RSC!



Junior Quitirna arrowed the ball into the corner, finishing off a brilliant team move for the Blues - Marc Bircham's side have made the perfect start!



— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 2, 2021

Derry equalised on the half-hour mark through Daniel Lafferty, but Waterford regained their lead just nine minutes later when Greg Halford nodded Anthony Wordsworth’s knock-down into the net.

It seemed that Waterford would hold out for a crucial victory until the game entered the third of four added minutes at the end of the second-half, when Cameron McJannett slammed the ball home from close range after Waterford failed to clear what was Derry’s first corner of the game.

Late drama at the RSC! 🤯



Cameron McJannett has stolen a point for the Candystripes right at the death - blasting into the roof of the net after the ball broke his way from a corner-kick.



— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 2, 2021

A draw is useful nonetheless for Marc Bircham’s side, and lifts them a point clear of Finn Harps in the relegation play-off position. They face a relatively tough run-in, with clashes against the top two – Shamrock Rovers and Saint Patrick’s Athletic – either side of a meeting with relegated Longford Town.

The result keeps Derry City fourth, six points behind Sligo in third place but two points clear of fifth-placed Bohemians. Fourth spot will be good enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League this season if Pat’s, rather than Bohs, win the FAI Cup final at the end of the month.

In a remarkably concertinaed table with Rovers comfortably champions and Longford horribly adrift, just eight points separate Derry from ninth-placed Finn Harps.