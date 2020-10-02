BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterford's European hopes take a hit in defeat at Derry City

Conor Clifford scored a brace of penalties in a 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Oct 2020, 7:56 PM
Derry City 2 

Waterford 0 

WATERFORD’S EUROPEAN HOPES suffered a blow with a 2-0 defeat at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening. 

Derry scored in either half. Conor Clifford converted a penalty shortly before the break, after Timi Sobowale was adjudged to have felled Walter Figueira in the box. The Candystripes doubled their lead in precisely the same circumstances 12 minutes into the second half. Again Figueira was fouled in the penalty area – this time by Robbie McCourt – and again Clifford converted the spot kick. 

The result ends a run of poor form and worse luck for Derry, following consecutive defeats away to Bohemians and Sligo Rovers across the last seven days. Waterford remain third, a point clear of Sligo and four clear of Dundalk, although the champions have three games in hand. 

Third place is guaranteed European football next season, with fourth place good enough to qualify if the winner of the FAI Cup had already earned qualification by virtue of a top-three finish in the league. 

The victory lifts Derry to sixth, and puts six points between them and Finn Harps, second-from-bottom and in the relegation play-off place. 

