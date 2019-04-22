This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stoppage-time penalty sees Waterford snatch a point and denies Derry away win

Shane Duggan slotted the late, late spot kick for the home side.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Apr 2019, 6:19 PM
13 minutes ago 203 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602408
Shane Duggan scored the all-important equaliser (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Shane Duggan scored the all-important equaliser (file pic).
Shane Duggan scored the all-important equaliser (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 2

SHANE DUGGAN’S STOPPAGE-TIME penalty snatched a point for Waterford FC as they drew 2-2 at home to Derry City.

David Parkhouse gave Derry City the half-time lead before Izzy Akinade equalised. Darren Cole again gave the visitors the lead but Shane Duggan’s penalty earned a point.

Waterford FC had the better start and Scott Twine’s ball to Georgie Poynton on the right saw the defender cross for Twine but his header was wide of Peter Cherrie’s goal.

Derry City’s first chance saw Gerardo Bruna fire over the crossbar before the home side had the ball in the back of the net; Aaron Drinan heading home Zack Elbouzedi’s free kick but the offside flag was up.

David Parkhouse almost gave the visitors the lead but his snapshot was cleared off the line by retreating Waterford defender Georgie Poynton midway through the half.

Parkhouse missed a glorious chance just past the half hour; the striker got on the end of Jamie McDonagh’s cross but he scuffed his strike wide from a good position.

Waterford’s Aaron Drinan and Derry City’s Jamie McDonagh traded unsuccessful efforts before Parkhouse finally broke the deadlock. Barry McNamee crossed for the striker to fire past Connor into the back of the net for the opener.

Waterford’s Drinan and Twine linked up in the final chance of the half but the latter’s strike was wide of Cherrie’s goal as the visitors held a 1-0 half-time lead.

Gerardo Bruna fired at Connor as Derry looked to double their lead but it was the home side who struck back to level.

Bastien Hery’s through ball down the right set Ismahil Akinade away. He outpaced Josh Kerr and raced towards goal before firing past City keeper Peter Cherrie to level.

Izzy Akinade and Aaron Drinan both had half chances to put Waterford in front but neither could test the keeper.

Derry City looked to have snatched the win after a terrific 25-yard strike from Darren Cole as he curled over Waterford FC keeper Matthew Connor with just two minutes left.

But Waterford hit straight back. Jamie McDonagh fouled Aaron Drinan in the penalty area and Shane Duggan beat Peter Cherrie from the penalty spot to ensure a share of the points.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Georgie Poynton, Damien Delaney, Rory Feely, JJ Lunney, Karolis Chvedukas (Izzy Akinade 46), Shane Duggan, Bastien Héry (Aaron Simpson 63), Zack Elbouzedi, Scott Twine (Cory Galvin 74), Aaron Drinan

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Darren Cole, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Josh Kerr (Patrick McClean 79), Jamie McDonagh, Greg Sloggett, Gerardo Bruna (Evan Tweed 60), Barry McNamee, David Parkhouse (Eoghan Stokes 82), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe

Referee: Tomas Connolly (Dublin)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie