Stoppage-time penalty sees Waterford snatch a point and denies Derry away win

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 2

SHANE DUGGAN’S STOPPAGE-TIME penalty snatched a point for Waterford FC as they drew 2-2 at home to Derry City.

David Parkhouse gave Derry City the half-time lead before Izzy Akinade equalised. Darren Cole again gave the visitors the lead but Shane Duggan’s penalty earned a point.

Waterford FC had the better start and Scott Twine’s ball to Georgie Poynton on the right saw the defender cross for Twine but his header was wide of Peter Cherrie’s goal.

Derry City’s first chance saw Gerardo Bruna fire over the crossbar before the home side had the ball in the back of the net; Aaron Drinan heading home Zack Elbouzedi’s free kick but the offside flag was up.

David Parkhouse almost gave the visitors the lead but his snapshot was cleared off the line by retreating Waterford defender Georgie Poynton midway through the half.

Parkhouse missed a glorious chance just past the half hour; the striker got on the end of Jamie McDonagh’s cross but he scuffed his strike wide from a good position.

Waterford’s Aaron Drinan and Derry City’s Jamie McDonagh traded unsuccessful efforts before Parkhouse finally broke the deadlock. Barry McNamee crossed for the striker to fire past Connor into the back of the net for the opener.

Waterford’s Drinan and Twine linked up in the final chance of the half but the latter’s strike was wide of Cherrie’s goal as the visitors held a 1-0 half-time lead.

Gerardo Bruna fired at Connor as Derry looked to double their lead but it was the home side who struck back to level.

Bastien Hery’s through ball down the right set Ismahil Akinade away. He outpaced Josh Kerr and raced towards goal before firing past City keeper Peter Cherrie to level.

Izzy Akinade and Aaron Drinan both had half chances to put Waterford in front but neither could test the keeper.

Derry City looked to have snatched the win after a terrific 25-yard strike from Darren Cole as he curled over Waterford FC keeper Matthew Connor with just two minutes left.

But Waterford hit straight back. Jamie McDonagh fouled Aaron Drinan in the penalty area and Shane Duggan beat Peter Cherrie from the penalty spot to ensure a share of the points.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Georgie Poynton, Damien Delaney, Rory Feely, JJ Lunney, Karolis Chvedukas (Izzy Akinade 46), Shane Duggan, Bastien Héry (Aaron Simpson 63), Zack Elbouzedi, Scott Twine (Cory Galvin 74), Aaron Drinan

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Darren Cole, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Josh Kerr (Patrick McClean 79), Jamie McDonagh, Greg Sloggett, Gerardo Bruna (Evan Tweed 60), Barry McNamee, David Parkhouse (Eoghan Stokes 82), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe

Referee: Tomas Connolly (Dublin)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: