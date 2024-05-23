Amond's 13-minute hat-trick helps Waterford roar to victory in six-goal battle

Waterford FC 4

Drogheda United 2

Adrian Flanagan reports from RSC, Waterford

WATERFORD PRODUCED A a remarkable second-half comeback as striker Padraig Amond netted a sensational 13-minute hat-trick that saw the Blues record back-to-back wins in front of the TV cameras with a 4-2 win over second-from-bottom side Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

It turned out to a Thursday night thriller that looked unlikely after a disappointing opening half where Adam Foley’s 20th minute lob gave the visitors the lead before Zishim Bawa doubled the lead seconds into the second-half before the hosts took over with Amond netting a treble and Darragh Power a fourth

It was pure direct from Kevin Doherty’s side that saw the Louth side strike the front with 20 minutes on the clock. Keeper Wogan launched a goal-kick that split the Blues backline that saw Adam Foley take full advantage to lob the ball over the head of Sam Sargeant from 14 yards.

The second-half was less than thirty seconds old when Drogheda doubled their lead. Adam Foley done the spadework on the right to feed the ball into the feet of Zishim Bawa, and he curled an impressive right-footed effort to the top corner past a helpless Sam Sargeant.

It was the top of the woodwork that denied the visitors a third goal on 54 minutes. Darragh Markey raced at the Waterford defence through the centre before slipping it out to the left for Bawa, but his left-footed angled effort struck the bar.

Waterford got themselves back into the game just sixty seconds later with a move that saw Christie Pattisson send Ben McCormack into the clear down the right, and his right-wing delivery to the near post saw Padraig Amond power a header past keeper Andrew Wogan.

A sensational move that saw with Amond ended with the striker levelling the tie for his 7th of the season on 59 minutes. His initial header to Ben McCormack saw the latter return the favour before the centre forward slipped the ball to Asamoah, who in turn squared into the centre for Amond’s second.

The strong home crowd of 2423 couldn’t believe their eyes as Waterford and Amond put them in front on 68 minutes. McCormack sent in a free-kick that was partially headed clear for Dean McMenamy, who cracked in a 25-yarder that saw the hat-trick hero put out a foot to steer it to the left-corner.

A most incredible second-half saw the home side grab a fourth goal on 74 minutes. Maleace Asamoah dinked in a right-wing ball that wasn’t dealt with by the Drogheda defence, and Darragh Power capitalised to net his first goal of the campaign.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Leahy, McCourt; McDonald (O’Keeffe 90), McCormack (Akachukwu 86), Macadam (McMenamy 5); Asamoah (Parsons 86), Amond, Pattisson (Evans 90).

Drogheda United: Wogan; Weir, Webster, Cann; Brennan (Gallagher 63), Bawa, Markey, Foley, Deegan; Pierrot (Cailloce 67), Heaney.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

