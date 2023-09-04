Waterford and Dublin senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

THE WATERFORD SENIOR hurling final and the last round of group games in the Dublin senior football championship are in the spotlight next Sunday as part of TG4′s live club GAA action.

The decider in Waterford pits Ballygunner against De La Salle at 2.15pm in Walsh Park.

Ballygunner had eight points to spare over Fourmilewater on Saturday, while De La Salle won a thrilling clash against Roanmore yesterday by 0-19 to 0-18.

Advertisement

The recent dominance of Ballygunner in Waterford has been pronounced as they chase a historic tenth successive crown next Sunday. De La Salle’s last final appearance was in 2019 with their last title win occurring in 2012.

Shaun O’Brien, Jack Fagan, Dessie Hutchinson, Peter Hogan, Paddy Leavey, Patrick Fitzgerald and Kevin Mahony are some players from this year’s Waterford senior hurling setup that will be in action on county final day.

J J Kavanagh & Sons, Waterford GAA, County Senior Hurling Final



De La Salle V Ballygunner



🗓️ Sun 10th Sep 2023

📌Walsh Park

🕚 14:15

🎟️https://t.co/zOZ0ISS64b



Reminder to clubs to tag @WaterfordGAA & #WSHC23 pic.twitter.com/gUYI7ZUXjH — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) September 3, 2023

The action in Dublin sees the last round of the senior club football championship with the final group games taking place.

In Group 1 it is a showdown between Ballymun Kickhams and Ballinteer St John’s at 4.15pm, which is being televised. Both teams are on two points and battling to join table-toppers Ballyboden St-Enda’s in the knockout stages.

Ballymun and Ballinteer have both lost to Ballyboden so far, while they have defeated Templeogue Synge-Street.

Ballymun Kickhams last claimed the Dublin senior football title in 2020. They can call on inter-county stars like James McCarthy, John and Paddy Small, Dean Rock and Evan Comerford.

Sunday 10 September

2.15pm: Ballygunner v De La Salle, Walsh Park – Waterford senior hurling final.