Waterford stun Dundalk to book place in FAI Cup semi-finals after 5-goal thriller

Patrick O’ Connor reports from the RSC

WATERFORD MARCHED INTO the semi-finals of the FAI Cup with a thoroughly deserved 3-2 win over Dundalk at the RSC.

The home side had already despatched another Premier Division side, St Patrick’s Athletic, in the previous round by the same scoreline and they repeated the dose in a thrilling match on their home turf.

The Lilywhites opened the scoring with a cracking goal from Paul Doyle in the 11th minute. His piledriver from 30 meters came off the bar and spun into the net before goalkeeper Paul Martin had a chance to react.

The visitors continued to dominate on the back of that opening goal and Stephen Bradley almost made it two for Dundalk in the 23rd minute when he took advantage of a slack back pass and was about to slot it home when Martin managed to steal the ball from his feet.

Waterford struck an equally impressive equaliser when Shane Griffin latched onto a Greg Sloggett clearance in the 31st minute and fired an unstoppable drive into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Phoenix Patterson caused lots of problems for the Dundalk defence and from a free kick which he won and then swung into the box in the 43rd minute, Darragh Power blasted home from close range to give Waterford a deserved 2-1 lead at the break.

Waterford continued to be on the front foot in the second half against a strangely lethargic Dundalk team and Patterson and Roland Idowu both had half chances which they were unable to convert.

Waterford’s persistence paid off handsomely in the 65th minute when man of the match Patterson skinned Lewis Macari on the left wing and struck a spectacular effort into the top right-hand corner, a real goal of the season contender.

The home side played with tremendous confidence in the closing quarter of the match, backed by a vociferous home crowd of over 3,600 supporters, and snuffed out any attempts at a comeback by Dundalk.

The visitors did get a consolation goal in the 94th minute through Keith Ward but despite some frantic injury time attacks they were unable to get the equaliser they would not have deserved.

Waterford: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Killian Cantwell, Richard Taylor, Roland Idowu (Alex Baptiste 73) Shane Griffin (Yassine En-Neyah 85), Niall O’ Keeffe, Junior Quitirna, Phoenix Patterson (Timi Sobowale 94), Wassim Aouachria (Raul Uche 85).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari (Keith Ward 70) Brian Gartland© (Runar Hauge 60) Andy Boyle, John Mountney, Alfie Lewis, Steven Bradley, Paul Doyle (Sam Bone 36), Greg Sloggett (Ryan O’Kane 60), Robbie Benson (David McMillan 70), John Martin.

Referee: Neil Doyle

