Dundalk remain 9th as they're left frustrated in Waterford

Waterford 1

Dundalk 1

Dylan O’Connell reports from the RSC

A LATE HEADER from Anthony Wordsworth salvaged a point for Waterford, at the expense of Dundalk who remain ninth in the Premier Division table.

His second-half header cancelled out Sean Murray’s finish inside the first five minites, which looked to have given the Lilywhites their first win in four league games.

Vinny Perth’s side had a clear point to prove at the RSC and from kick-off they got forward in numbers, and Dundalk were rewarded five minutes in when Murray turned in a squared ball from Daniel Kelly.

The Lilywhites settled after this and dominated the game. Even when Waterford tried to break them down with long-balls to Cian Kavanagh, Greg Sloggett knocked them down and won possession back for his side.

Kelly flourished early on at the RSC, with his quick feet and close control. He nearly got a second assist midway through the half when he curled a ball to the back post, which narrowly missed the head of Patrick Hoban.

Waterford brought on Jeremie Milambo to try and ignite the attacking side of their game. He nearly undid Dundalk with his first touch, a powerful cross from the left-hand side, but this was well caught by Alessio Abibi.

The Blues improved on the attacking side of their game in the second half and they had an excellent chance five miniutes in when Phoenix Patterson spotted Abibi off his line. He fired first time across a chaotic penalty area towards an open space, and the ball went inches wide.

Dundalk tried to kill the game off early in the half. First, Patrick Hoban had a header go inches wide, and then Murphy denied Sami Ben Amar who shot at the bottom right corner of goal.

This was to be it for the visitors’ attack, as Waterford stepped up and soon commanded the game at the RSC.

Their biggest attacking asset in the second half was their support, with the team rising to meet the noise level from the stands.

No one summed up the Blues resurgence better than Junior Quitirna, as his close control dazzled the Dundalk defence.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

It was the substitute who played Shane Griffin into space, which allowed for him to cross into the path of Wordsworth to knock in Waterford’s equaliser.

The hosts tried to overload Dundalk in the final third in injury time, but Andy Boyle was alert to their attempts to cross in, and he swatted away every ball that was delivered.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy; Darragh Murphy, Cameron Evans (Anthony Wordsworth 45), Kyle Ferguson, Shane Griffin, Cian Kavanagh (Junior Quitirna 62), John Martin, Niall O’Keeffe (Greg Halford 72), Jack Stafford (Jeremie Milambo 36), Phoenix Patterson, Eddie Nolan.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi; Andy Boyle, Sam Stanton, Patrick Hoban, Greg Sloggett, Sean Murray (Mayowa Animasahun 81), Sami Ben-Amar, Will Patching, Daniel Cleary, Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Kelly (Mark Hanratty 90).

Referee: John McLoughlin