Waterford jump to third with win at Dundalk

Dundalk 0

Waterford 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

WATERFORD ARE UP to third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after winning 2-0 at struggling Dundalk, whose eight-game unbeaten home record came to an end.

First-half goals from Connor Parsons and Dean McMenamy put Keith Long’s side in control before seeing out the second half to move above Shamrock Rovers in the table.

For Dundalk, their struggles continue, but Derry City’s 5-1 win over Drogheda United offered some light reprieve for Jon Daly’s side, who stay off the bottom of the league.

The Lilywhites had the game’s first meaningful effort on four minutes when Robbie Benson found himself in space before the Athlone-native fired wide of the target.

Waterford’s first attempt arrived four minutes later, with Ben McCormack turning wide after skipper Darragh Leahy’s cross was headed back across goal by Padraig Amond.

Dundalk had further chances through Paul Doyle, who fired over from range, while 18-year-old Sean Keogh, on his league debut, sent a free-kick into the arms of Sam Sargeant.

The Blues took the lead on 19 minutes, however, after Christie Pattisson carried the ball all the way down the left before his incisive pass caught out Doyle, allowing Parsons to then swoop in and finish neatly into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

The hosts desperately tried to force a leveller, as Archie Davies drove straight at Waterford goalkeeper Sargeant after a fortunate ricochet off Kacper Radkowski.

Sargeant gathered safely as Benson’s corner from the left was met by John Mountney, not long before the Dundalk captain headed narrowly over from a Daryl Horgan cross.

Despite that Dundalk pressure, Waterford doubled their lead two minutes before half-time through McMenamy, whose free-kick right on the D nestled into the bottom corner.

High-flying Waterford almost made the points safe two minutes into the second period when McCormack’s set-piece was right on the head of Amond, who diverted inches wide.

Dundalk almost pulled a goal back on 50 minutes when Mountney fizzed narrowly off target from the edge of the box after a neat exchange between Eoin Kenny and Davies.

Keogh’s ball was diverted over by Mountney, shortly before a Davies cross on the opposite side was met at the back post by Ryan O’Kane, who headed well off target.

In the closing stages, Mountney’s free stung the hands of Seargant, but the Waterford goalkeeper reacted quickly to deny Horgan, who was ready to pounce on the rebound.

At the other end, substitute Niall O’Keeffe volleyed over, while Benson’s free, which was battered away by Seargant, was Dundalk’s last attempt of a disappointing night for them.

DUNDALK: Ross Munro; Archie Davies, Zak Johnson, Hayden Muller, Sean Keogh; John Mountney, Paul Doyle; Daryl Horgan, Robbie Benson, Ryan O’Kane (Robbie Mahon 73); Eoin Kenny (Cameron Elliott 66).

WATERFORD: Sam Sargeant; Darragh Power, Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Darragh Leahy; Rowan McDonald (Robbie McCourt 89); Christie Pattisson (Joseph Forde 90+4), Ben McCormack (Niall O’Keeffe 79), Dean McMenamy, Connor Parsons (Connor Evans 89); Padraig Amond.

Referee: Paul Norton