BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Waterford express disappointment as they withdraw from Uefa Youth League

Ireland’s representatives in the competition have been unable to train ahead of the clash with Hammarby.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Feb 2021, 1:01 PM
53 minutes ago 885 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5346413
The Blues were due to travel to Sweden next month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Blues were due to travel to Sweden next month.
The Blues were due to travel to Sweden next month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE TAKEN the difficult decision to withdraw from the Uefa Youth League ahead of next month’s first-round meeting with Hammarby.

The Blues, who were crowned U19 SSE Airtricity League champions in October 2019, had been drawn away to the Swedish club, with the game scheduled to take place on 2 March.

However, due to the current Level 5 restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of Covid-19, the team has been unable to train ahead of the fixture.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Football Association of Ireland said: “The FAI and Waterford FC worked with the relevant authorities to find a solution but unfortunately the decision has been taken to withdraw from the competition.”

Waterford were set to follow in the footsteps of Bohemians, who were the League of Ireland’s representatives in the Uefa Youth League in each of the past two seasons.

UCD competed in 2017-18, after Cork City became the first Irish side to play in the competition in 2016-17 when they defeated HJK Helsinki before losing out to Roma.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is our foremost regret to have to make this decision, especially for our young players,” said Waterford operations manager Tony Burke.

“The club, working with the FAI, tried our utmost to try and find a way to compete in the competition but the travel restrictions and the inability to train and play made it impossible.

“Despite our disappointment, we fully understand that the health and wellbeing of our players and staff, along with their families, must take precedence over all other concerns during this dreadful pandemic.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie