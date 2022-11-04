Waterford storm past Galway to book play-off final date against UCD

Waterford FC 3

Galway United 0

WATERFORD ARE INTO the promotion/relegation play-off final after overcoming Galway United 3-0 at the Market Fields on Friday evening.

Two goals from Junior Quitirna and one from Wassim Aouachria mean the Blues are now 90 minutes from a return to the top flight of Irish football.

Their cause was heled by a defensive mistake in the 10th minute by Adam Thomas, which saw a sideways pass go straight to Yassine En-Neyah. The defender fouled trying to win the ball back and a free-kick was given.

Phoenix Patterson laid this to Quitirna and his attempt from 25 yards went to Conor Kearns at the near post, and the Galway goalkeeper fumbled the ball over the line.

Galway started to dominate and they went close to equalising with a low cross from Max Hemmings but this missed everyone in the box.

Advertisement

Even a five minute stoppage; caused by stewards having to evacuate the away end over a structural issue, did not knock them off their stride.

The Tribesmen continued to dominate after the restart and an equaliser seemed to be inevitable.

Then, in the fifth minute of eight added on, Conor McCormack tried to put back in a Galway corner.

Shane Griffin picked this off and hit it long, well into the opposition half. Hemmings tried to control this but Wassim Aouachria muscled in and ran clean through on goal.

The forward nudged clear of the defender and doubled his side’s lead with a breakaway goal just before the half-time whistle.

Galway rushed out for the second half and won a free-kick, which Walsh headed off the crossbar. Caulfield switched things up on the hour mark by bringing on Mikie Rowe and Bastien Hery.

The pair had to opportunities to score inside the box; the first went wide and the second was easily blocked by Cantwell.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Galway’s pressure seemed to pay off when referee Alan Patchell pointed to the spot after Tunmise Sobowale brought down Ronan Manning. Walsh’s effort was stopped at the bottom right corner by Paul Martin, who guessed correctly.

Phoenix Patterson broke up the pitch 81st minute and set up Quitirna to score his second of the game.

Waterford: Paul Martin; Darragh Power, Niall O’Keefe, Alex Baptise, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, (Dean Larkin 86) Wassim Aouachria (Raul Uche 83), Junior Quitirna, Tunmise Sobowale (Timi Sobowale 83, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keefe, Stephen Walsh, Killian Brouder, David Hurley (Rob Manley 34), James Finnerty, Ronan Manning, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy (Bastien Hery 61), Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas (Mikie Rowe 61).

Referee: Alan Patchell