This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford FC become the latest club to 'temporarily' lay off players and coaching staff

The League of Ireland club have followed the decision made by Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic recently.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 May 2020, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago 459 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5091403

LEAGUE OF IRELAND club Waterford FC have confirmed that they have made the decision to ‘temporarily lay off our staff’ with the aim to ‘safeguard the future’ of the club.

a-view-of-the-rsc-ahead-of-the-game The RSC, the home of Waterford FC.

With the shutdown in sporting activity due to the Covid-19 crisis, the south-east club have not played in ten weeks and have been hit hard by the loss of ‘home game revenue’.

Thus they have taken the decision to lay off staff, following the recent announcements by Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The club insist they will ‘review the situation when conditions improve’.

a-view-of-the-rsc-before-the-game-12102018 The Premier Division club have released a statement Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The statement released this morning reads in full:

“Waterford FC have followed guidelines and have paid close attention to articles and statements made by Government Ministers and public health officials on Covid 19. We are well aware that the preservation of the lives and health of our community must take precedence over soccer

“It has been ten weeks since our last game and therefore the last time we generated any form of home game revenue. Despite these circumstances, we have kept our staff under employment until today.

“After much deliberation, we have had to follow Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic and “temporarily lay off our staff” to safeguard the future of the football club. We will review the situation when conditions improve.

“We hope all of our supporters are in good health and are staying safe.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie