Waterford FC become the latest club to 'temporarily' lay off players and coaching staff

LEAGUE OF IRELAND club Waterford FC have confirmed that they have made the decision to ‘temporarily lay off our staff’ with the aim to ‘safeguard the future’ of the club.

The RSC, the home of Waterford FC.

With the shutdown in sporting activity due to the Covid-19 crisis, the south-east club have not played in ten weeks and have been hit hard by the loss of ‘home game revenue’.

Thus they have taken the decision to lay off staff, following the recent announcements by Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The club insist they will ‘review the situation when conditions improve’.

The Premier Division club have released a statement Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The statement released this morning reads in full:

“Waterford FC have followed guidelines and have paid close attention to articles and statements made by Government Ministers and public health officials on Covid 19. We are well aware that the preservation of the lives and health of our community must take precedence over soccer

“It has been ten weeks since our last game and therefore the last time we generated any form of home game revenue. Despite these circumstances, we have kept our staff under employment until today.

“After much deliberation, we have had to follow Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic and “temporarily lay off our staff” to safeguard the future of the football club. We will review the situation when conditions improve.

“We hope all of our supporters are in good health and are staying safe.”

