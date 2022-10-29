Waterford FC advance past Treaty United in First Division play-offs

WATERFORD FC made it through the First Division promotion play-off semi-final after a 3-3 draw with Treaty United, which saw them progress 7-4 on aggregate.

A 4-1 victory on Wednesday at the Market Fields put the Blues in a commanding position, but they fell 3-1 behind Treaty United at half-time tonight.

Marc Ludden netted two penalties and Lee Devitt added a goal to leave the Shannonsiders on the verge of a stunning result at the interval.

However, Waterford netted second-half goals from Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson to take a draw and advance to the play-off final.

They’ll take on the winners of Galway United and Longford Town, before the victors of that take on UCD in the promotion/relegation final.