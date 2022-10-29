Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford FC advance past Treaty United in First Division play-offs

The teams shared six goals in tonight’s second leg.

33 minutes ago 904 Views 0 Comments
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WATERFORD FC made it through the First Division promotion play-off semi-final after a 3-3 draw with Treaty United, which saw them progress 7-4 on aggregate. 

A 4-1 victory on Wednesday at the Market Fields put the Blues in a commanding position, but they fell 3-1 behind Treaty United at half-time tonight.

Marc Ludden netted two penalties and Lee Devitt added a goal to leave the Shannonsiders on the verge of a stunning result at the interval.

However, Waterford netted second-half goals from Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson to take a draw and advance to the play-off final. 

They’ll take on the winners of Galway United and Longford Town, before the victors of that take on UCD in the promotion/relegation final.

