Delap delivers win for Harps after a crazy finish in Waterford

FINN HARPS CREATED a grandstand finish at the RSC this afternoon as they traded four goals in the last eight minutes to beat Waterford 2-3.

The home side had led for most of the game thanks to Ali Coote’s early deflected shot.

But the second half was dominated by the struggling Donegal side and they were rewarded for their efforts in a frenetic final few minutes.

David Webster netted a thoroughly deserved equaliser for Harps with 82 minutes on the clock. Any notion that the visitors might settle after that was dashed as they immediately fell behind again with John Martin restoring Waterford’s lead.

And the drama was still to come thanks to two men sprung from Harps’ bench.

Alexander Kogler scored the equaliser with three minutes remaining and created the dramatic winner with a searching cross that was met by Adrian Delap’s diving header.

Finn Harp’s late heroics mean they are off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League, though level with Cork City. Waterford now sit just four points above them