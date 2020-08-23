This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Delap delivers win for Harps after a crazy finish in Waterford

A late shoot-out lifted the Donegal club off the bottom of the table.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 4:09 PM
36 minutes ago 1,263 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5183614
File photo: Kogler wins a header against Bohs' Dan Casey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo: Kogler wins a header against Bohs' Dan Casey.
File photo: Kogler wins a header against Bohs' Dan Casey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FINN HARPS CREATED a grandstand finish at the RSC this afternoon as they traded four goals in the last eight minutes to beat Waterford 2-3.

The home side had led for most of the game thanks to Ali Coote’s early deflected shot.

But the second half was dominated by the struggling Donegal side and they were rewarded for their efforts in a frenetic final few minutes.

David Webster netted a thoroughly deserved equaliser for Harps with 82 minutes on the clock. Any notion that the visitors might settle after that was dashed as they immediately fell behind again with John Martin restoring Waterford’s lead.

And the drama was still to come thanks to two men sprung from Harps’ bench.

Alexander Kogler scored the equaliser with three minutes remaining and created the dramatic winner with a searching cross that was met by Adrian Delap’s diving header.

Finn Harp’s late heroics mean they are off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League, though level with Cork City. Waterford now sit just four points above them

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
