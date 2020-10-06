BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterford GAA to continue investigation into Dungarvan Covid controversy at management exec meeting

A full meeting of the management executive of Waterford county board has been set for tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 11:55 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5225943
Walsh Park hosted Dungarvan's intermediate football final.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

AFTER A MEETING of Waterford GAA chiefs tonight to discuss the Covid-19 controversy surrounding the Dungarvan club, the investigation continues at a full meeting of the county board’s management executive tomorrow.

Dungarvan were four-point winners over Kill in Saturday’s Waterford county intermediate football final in Walsh Park, and last night apologised for having a player in their team who was waiting on a Covid-19 test.

“Following a review of the club’s handling of the recent case where a player tested positive for Covid-19 after the game was played,” a statement from the club read, “it has been identified that there were errors made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of the situation.” 

Earlier, Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan told The42 that a competition control committee [CCC] meeting would take place tonight where the matter would be investigated further.

“Obviously, yes. we will be discussing the Dungarvan situation and we will be investigating the matter,” he said. “We’re going to tease that out.

“What we have to do first and foremost, we have to get the Waterford GAA committee going to set up the investigation and start that process. That will obviously involve talking to the members of the Dungarvan club and we’ll see where that brings us.

“That’s really all we can say for now. It’s an unprecedented situation.”

And Waterford GAA released a statement tonight, explaining what would happen next.

“At an online meeting of Waterford CCC tonight, Tuesday, 6 October, it was agreed following advice from Croke Park to refer the matter from the intermediate football final of the positive Covid-19 case to a full meeting of the management executive of Waterford county board which will take place online tomorrow night, Wednesday, 7 October.

“Waterford GAA will not be in a position to make any further comment until after this meeting.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

