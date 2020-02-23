This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hogan the Waterford hero after scoring last-minute winner against Galway

A big win for Liam Cahill’s side.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,543 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018778
Waterford's Peter Hogan.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Waterford's Peter Hogan.
Waterford's Peter Hogan.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Waterford 0-17

Galway 0-16

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

PETER HOGAN WAS the hero as the Waterford hurlers snuck past Galway in front of 3,662 fans this afternoon. The sides were level eight times before the Ballygunner super sub struck a last minute winner.

Jason Flynn and Sean Loftus missed late chances to equalise for Galway who were guilty of thirteen wides. Conor Whelan was the main threat for the Tribesmen with four points from play.

Pauric Mahony was top scorer for the Déise with 0-8 while Austin Gleeson starred at centre back. It’s three wins from three for Liam Cahill’s men in Division 1A ahead of trips to Tipperary and Limerick.

Mahony, Gleeson, Kevin Moran and Jamie Barron all made their first starts of the 2020 league for the hosts.

Brian Concannon replaced 2017 hurler of the year Joe Canning at centre forward. Galway lost All Star defender Padraic Mannion after just 18 minutes.

Four late points by Calum Lyons, Mahony and Moran saw wind assisted Waterford lead 0-11 to 0-8 at half time. Galway notched nine wides.

Patrick Curran and Stephen Bennett put Waterford two points up after six minutes. Concannon and Sean Loftus quickly levelled and it was tit for tat for the rest of the half.

By the 22nd minute, it was seven all and the teams were tied on six occasions. Conor Whelan got two for the Tribesmen with Tadhg Haran, Sean Bleahane and Concannon also on target. Jack Fagan fired two for Waterford while Austin Gleeson converted a free from his own 45.

On 25 minutes, Bennett caught a Billy Nolan puckout but his close range shot was saved at the near post by James Skehill. The visitors won a free at the other end and Haran tapped it over. Neil Montgomery released Calum Lyons for the equaliser. Mahony and Kevin Moran added points to leave the home team 11-8 up at the break. The guests didn’t score for the last eleven minutes of the half.

conor-whelan-and-kevin-moran Galway's Conor Whelan under pressure from Kevin Moran of Waterford. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Another Haran and Cathal Mannion’s first of the afternoon cut the arrears to one within five minutes of the restart. Waterford replied with four in a row, three from the stick of Mahony as well as a Jamie Barron single (0-15 to 0-10).

Conor Whelan hit back with Galway’s first in eleven minutes. Stephen Bennett was then swallowed up when another goal chance presented itself and Whelan pointed at the other end (15-12). His fourth from play.

Mahony then sent over his eighth of the afternoon. An Evan Niland free and two Cathal Mannion points made it nervy finish for the locals. Mahony missed a free to extend the lead to two before Niland levelled for the eighth time at sixteen all.

Off the subsequent puckout, sub Hogan snuck Waterford ahead. More late drama was to follow as Jason Flynn hit the post before Sean Loftus shot wide. Their thirteenth wide.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-8 (5fs, 1 65), Jack Fagan 0-2, Calum Lyons, Austin Gleeson (f) Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran, Peter Hogan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Whelan 0-4, Tadhg Haran (3fs) Cathal Mannion 0-3 each, Evan Niland (2fs), Brian Concannon 0-2 each, Sean Loftus, Sean Bleahane 0-1 each.

Waterford

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
8. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

26. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
9. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
23. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

13. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs

20. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for Curran (HT)
19. MJ Sutton (Ferrybank) for C Gleeson (57-62 Blood)
19. MJ Sutton (Ferrybank) for Montgomery (63)
24. Dessie Hutchinson for Bennett (69)

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)
4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’)
7. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’)

Related Reads

23.02.20 Dublin's Coláiste Eoin celebrate first Leinster senior hurling title with defeat of St Kieran's
22.02.20 13 yellows and 3 reds as O'Connor brothers lead Wexford to late win over Dublin
22.02.20 'It's great to be back competing at inter-county level' - Cavan camogie team return after almost a decade

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
9. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

12. Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellows)
23. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
10. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

13. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
15. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

Subs

22. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Padraic Mannion (18)
25. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Bleahane (44)
18. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for Haran (56)
17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Fintan Burke (66)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie