De Burca returns for Waterford while Donoghue unveils Galway starting 15

Tadhg de Burca returns to the side.

Tadhg de Burca returns to the side.

TADHG DE BURCA is the notable inclusion in the Waterford team that will face Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

De Burca didn’t feature against Clare last weekend but he’s named to start at centre-back against the 2017 All-Ireland champions. Colin Dunford also returns to the forward line.

Micheal Donoghue has also unveiled the Galway side.

Ronan Burke, Kevin Hussey, Jason Flynn and Davy Glennon come in for Paul Killeen, Darren Morrissey, Sean Bleahene and Thomas Monaghan.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

3. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lwr)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebege)

7. Kevin Moran (De la Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish

3. Ronan Burke

4. Aidan Harte

5. Kevin Hussey

6. Padraig Mannion

7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion

9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke

11. Joe Canning

12. Brian Concannon

13. Conor Whelan

14. Jason Flynn

15. Davy Glennon

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: