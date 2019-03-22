This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Burca returns for Waterford while Donoghue unveils Galway starting 15

They meet in Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views 4 Comments
Tadhg de Burca returns to the side.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Tadhg de Burca returns to the side.
Tadhg de Burca returns to the side.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TADHG DE BURCA is the notable inclusion in the Waterford team that will face Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

De Burca didn’t feature against Clare last weekend but he’s named to start at centre-back against the 2017 All-Ireland champions. Colin Dunford also returns to the forward line. 

Micheal Donoghue has also unveiled the Galway side.

Ronan Burke, Kevin Hussey, Jason Flynn and Davy Glennon come in for Paul Killeen, Darren Morrissey, Sean Bleahene and Thomas Monaghan.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)
3. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lwr)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebege)
7. Kevin Moran (De la Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)
11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish
3. Ronan Burke
4. Aidan Harte

5. Kevin Hussey
6. Padraig Mannion
7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion
9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke
11. Joe Canning
12. Brian Concannon

13. Conor Whelan
14. Jason Flynn
15. Davy Glennon

