Saturday 23 January 2021
Former Déise defender Feeney joins Cahill's backroom team as selector

The former full-back was part of a 2019 panel that appointed Liam Cahill as Waterford boss.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 6:53 PM
Tom Feeney embracing Justin McCarthy following Waterford's 2006 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tipperary.
Image: Andrew Paton/INPHO
Image: Andrew Paton/INPHO

FORMER WATERFORD DEFENDER and All-Star nominee Tom Feeney has been appointed a selector in Liam Cahill’s Déise backroom team for the 2021 season.

Feeney’s Ballyduff Upper club-mate Stephen Molumphy has stepped away from the set-up due to work commitments with the Irish Defence Forces in the UK.

Feeney won Munster titles at minor, U21 and senior level and represented Waterford at senior between 1993 and 2008. The full-back was three times nominated for an All-Star: in 1998 under Gerald McCarthy and in both 2002 and 2006 under Justin McCarthy.

In 2019, he was part of the selection panel that pinpointed Cahill as Waterford’s next manager.

