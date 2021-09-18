Gleeson hits 2-4 for Mount Sion with Ballygunner and Roanmore also booking Waterford semi-final spots

CHAMPIONS BALLYGUNNER ARE through to the semi-finals of the Waterford senior hurling championship, with Mount Sion and Roanmore also booking last four spots today.

Ballygunner, who have won the last seven senior hurling titles, are now 41 games unbeaten in the Waterford championship, after their 1-23 to 1-15 success over Fourmilewater in the opening quarter-final of the day.

Pauric Mahony hit 0-9 for the winners with Kevin Mahony scoring 1-3. Sean Boyce scored Fourmilewater’s first-half goal as they went in front 1-11 to 1-10 at the interval but a scoring surge by Ballygunner in the second half propelled them into the ascendancy.

Austin Gleeson fired 2-4 as Mount Sion prevailed by 2-19 to 3-15 against Passage. The Waterford star produced an invaluable contribution for his team in the all-city clash.

Passage, who had Mikey Cummins as top scorer with 1-10, were in front 2-8 to 1-9 at the interval but Mount Sion responded to lead 1-15 to 2-10 at the water break, before closing the game out as Martin O’Neill and Stephen Roche provided important scoring inputs.

Tonight’s action saw Roanmore defeat Lismore by 4-14 to 4-13 with Gavin O’Brien hitting the winning point late on from a free. The victory puts Roanmore into the last four and a win away from a first final appearance since 1990.

O’brein scored two goals for Roanmore while Ray Barry weighed in with a hat-trick of goals for a Lismore team, that brought on Dan Shanahan to win a second-half penalty that was converted by his brother Maurice.

The last quarter-final takes place tomorrow with local rivals Abbeyside and Dungarvan meeting in the Fraher Field at 2pm.

Waterford SHC quarter-final results

Ballygunner 1-23 Fourmilewater 1-15

Mount Sion 2-19 Passage 3-15

Roanmore 4-14 Lismore 4-13

