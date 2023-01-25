Advertisement
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO The Fraher Field in Dungarvan.
Waterford hurling league games switched to Fraher Field and Nowlan Park
The game against Kilkenny will now take place on Noreside on 19 March.
48 minutes ago

THE VENUES FOR Waterford’s home games in the Allianz Hurling League have been changed due to ongoing redevelopment works at Walsh Park.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side were scheduled to have three home matches in Division 1 Group B but will not be lining out at Walsh Park, the venue they have generally used in recent seasons.

Instead they will travel to UPMC Nowlan Park to take on Kilkenny in the last round on Sunday 19 March.

Their other ties will be held at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan as Waterford play Dublin in the league opener on Sunday 5 February and then take on Antrim on Sunday 26 February.

Waterford’s championship schedule is also set to be impacted for the round-robin Munster senior hurling championship.

Their home fixtures will see them play Limerick on 23 April and Clare on 13 May, with FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles likely to be the venue for both matches.

