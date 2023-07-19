Ken McGrath set to head up star-studded Waterford U20 hurling management

KEN MCGRATH IS set take over as Waterford U20 hurling manager on a two-year term.

McGrath will head up a star-studded management team, the Mount Sion man joined by Dan Shanahan (Lismore), Kevin Moran (De La Salle) and Andy Moloney (Ballygunner).

Waterford last won the provincial title at this level in 2016. The county’s hurling side endured a 2023 season of major struggles, failing to win any of their eight round-robin games across minor and U20, while recording just one win at senior level, in their last clash with Tipperary.

Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the following U-20 Hurling Team Mgmt will be recommended for ratification for a 2 yr term at the next meeting of the County Board.



Andy Moloney, Ballygunner pic.twitter.com/0uyY48wCz9 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 19, 2023

McGrath has previously served as a Waterford senior selector alongside Michael Ryan, while Shanahan worked with the Waterford seniors during Derek McGrath’s time in charge.

Moloney teamed up with Colm Bonnar to help Ballyhale Shamrocks win the All-Ireland senior club hurling title in 2015. Moran retired in November 2021 after an illustrious Waterford hurling playing career that lasted 16 seasons.

During their playing days the quartet won a combined 11 Munster senior hurling medals with Waterford and eight All-Star awards.

The management team will be recommended for ratification for a two-year term at the next meeting of the Waterford county board.