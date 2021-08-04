Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 4 August 2021
'Waterford have evolved that bit better, they're looking at the mould of what's winning

Clare All-Ireland Colin Ryan joined The42 GAA Weekly to review another big weekend of hurling.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 6:30 AM
Waterford boss Liam Cahill and Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
WATERFORD’S BRILLIANT RECENT revival continued last Saturday when Tipperary became the latest scalp they claimed.

After the disappointment of their start in Munster, last year’s All-Ireland finalists have recovered and now face a rematch with Limerick next Saturday.

Waterford’s development was one of the topics in the latest edition of The42 GAA Weekly

Colin Ryan, All-Ireland winner with Clare, joined Maurice Brosnan and Fintan O’Toole to discuss Waterford’s resurgence and the storyline that saw Liam Cahill take down his native Tipperary before describing hurling in his county as being at a crossroads.

“At this moment in time, I think Waterford are far more down the line in their transitional period,” says Ryan.

“Them Tipperary players are so good, so hardened and so experienced, they’re surviving at present in the current climate of senior hurling, but I don’t see them winning something. Waterford have evolved that bit better, they’re looking at the mould of what’s winning. Waterford’s speed and athleticism, (they) are looking to how they can navigate the whole championship. 

“I would say at this moment in time Liam Cahill is happy in Waterford but I’m sure his heart lies in Tipperary. I thought he was a bit out of order if he’s not going to be coming in, in the next couple of years, trying to rectify the situation. It seemed to me, nearly a ploy of come and get me if you want to change this way. That’s a funny thing to say after beating them. It just seemed a bit strange, nearly like Davy talking about Clare after (the Wexford game).”

dessie-hutchinson-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Dessie Hutchinson celebrates scoring a goal for Waterford. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

 

Next up for Waterford is the kingpins Limerick and the last quarter rally Tipperary produced will be on their minds.

“The one thing Liam Cahill will probably be worried about is maybe the naivety at times of the Waterford defence, just not shutting up shop or not understanding what the danger is. But they have speed, they have pace, they come at you in waves. They just go at you and wear you down.”

There was plenty other topics for the lads to chat about this week with Joe Canning’s retirement, Cork’s progress and Dublin’s disappointment.

