Achilles rupture and two ACL injuries in five years - a stunning Waterford comeback

IN THE MINUTES after Waterford’s win over Cork yesterday, there was a meeting of familiar friends on the pitch in Walsh Park.

Waterford's Tadhg de Búrca is back in action after a hellish experience with injuries.

Former Déise manager Derek McGrath was walking out with his 10-year-old son, Oran, who was on the hunt for autographs and photos. His excitement was met with a roar of ‘Up the Déise’ came bellowing down from the stadium announcer. After a lengthy period of intense scrutiny, Waterford people finally had joyous scenes to embrace at full-time in a Munster round-robin tie. A feeling of hopefulness rather than helplessness.

During the game, with about eight minutes on the clock, Oran observed that Tadhg de Búrca was playing well. His father turned to him, agreed, and pointed out that the Clashmore/Kinsalebeg defender had already clocked about nine possessions since throw-in. This was his first game in almost 12 months after a third serious injury in some five years, and his easy movement was a relieving sight.

The level of his industry typified the hunger of Waterford’s performance.

“An angry, ‘not today,’ kind of performance,” is how McGrath aptly sums it up. And when it was all over, and the points were secured, there was one person his young lad wanted to approach.

“He’s almost embarrassed to be signing autographs and getting photographs,” says McGrath. “It’s not a false humility with Tadhg.

“I actually met a few people from Clashmore after the game and they were saying it was great to see him get through it.”

McGrath sent that picture to de Búrca last night, leading with the caption, “Great to see you back.”

And that sentiment explains why his club supporters confessed to their worry about the 2015 Young Hurler of the Year before the game. It’s almost 12 months since De Búrca ruptured his Achilles, a harrowing injury which put an immediate halt to his season. It was the latest major setback in his career having suffered back-to-back ACL tears in 2019 [club game] and again in the 2020 All-Ireland final with Waterford.

Doubts about how he would survive the rigours of a provincial championship game after all that accumulative rehab work and time out of the inter-county game, were understandable. McGrath shared their concerns too.

Derek McGrath pictured as Waterford's manager in 2017. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“For him to be ready is unsurprising in my estimation. I imagine he had total diligence in his recovery.

“An Achilles and two cruciates – you’re actually going to the game hoping that he’d get through it. Tadhg De Búrca is a unique individual in that he’s a perfect mix of calm, dignity, humility, steel, charisma all in one [person].”

McGrath was in charge when de Búrca, a teacher in St Augustine’s in Dungarvan, made his senior Waterford bow in 2014. Austin Gleeson — who is taking a break from inter-county hurling this year — was making his breakthrough at the same time.

Initially, de Búrca was a “shy, reserved” corner back who had emerged after winning Harty Cup and All-Ireland honours with Coláiste na nDéise.

Eventually he moved out to the half-back line, taking command of the number six jersey during the 2015 season which ended in the first of his two All-Star awards. To others, he was often known as Tadhg Burke. To those inside the Waterford bubble, he was de Búrca.

And by the time Waterford reached the 2017 All-Ireland final, de Búrca was a fully formed leader.

He didn’t have much recent game time banked before fronting up to Cork at the weekend, nor did Iarlaith Daly, Stephen Bennett and Conor Prunty. But they were among the crew who were the conductors of Waterford’s march to victory.

“What you’ve seen is a gradual growth from a shy and reserved nature to more confident without diluting the how genuine he is,” says McGrath. “And now, himself and Jamie [Barron] and Stephen Bennett are the leaders of the team.”

McGrath and de Búrca have maintained a good relationship since he stepped down as manager in 2018. They met a few times last year, one of which was at a match between de Búrca’s school and McGrath’s De La Salle College just before Christmas. There was a friendly check-in on the progress with his Achilles but all hurling-related matters were kept out of the conversation.

Outside the camp means outside the camp. Autographs, photos and well wishes will have to be the dynamic going forward.

“I was just asking about his recovery but I’d never ask about how things were going with Davy. It’s an unwritten rule that you just don’t do that, out of respect.

“I ran a summer camp last summer at home and had him down as a guest. He came in when he was in the middle of his recovery so he’s just very good with his time.

“Yesterday, we won from start to finish. It was led by Jamie, by Tadhg, by guys who are great lads.”

