This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big guns Barron and Gleeson return to Waterford line-up for Carlow visit

The former All-Stars bolster Paraic Fanning’s team.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,547 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4494759
Waterford's Jamie Barron is back in the starting XV.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Waterford's Jamie Barron is back in the starting XV.
Waterford's Jamie Barron is back in the starting XV.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WATERFORD BOSS PARAIC Fanning has retained nine players from the victory over Laois for this weekend’s clash against in-form Carlow at Fraher Field.

Former All-Stars Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron make their first Allianz Hurling League starts of the campaign. Mount Sion’s Gleeson is named at wing-back, while Barron will line-out in midfield alongside Colin Dunford.

Bennett brothers Shane and Stephen feature in the full-forward line alongside Tommy Ryan.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Noel Connors (Passage) – Captain

5. Jordan Henley (Tallow)
6. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    Lacazette sees red as Arsenal fall to surprise Europa League defeat in Belarus
    ENGLAND
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie