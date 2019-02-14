Big guns Barron and Gleeson return to Waterford line-up for Carlow visit

Waterford's Jamie Barron is back in the starting XV.

WATERFORD BOSS PARAIC Fanning has retained nine players from the victory over Laois for this weekend’s clash against in-form Carlow at Fraher Field.

Former All-Stars Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron make their first Allianz Hurling League starts of the campaign. Mount Sion’s Gleeson is named at wing-back, while Barron will line-out in midfield alongside Colin Dunford.

Bennett brothers Shane and Stephen feature in the full-forward line alongside Tommy Ryan.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Noel Connors (Passage) – Captain

5. Jordan Henley (Tallow)

6. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

