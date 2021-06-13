BE PART OF THE TEAM

Injury worries for Waterford after good win over Tipp while Limerick see off Westmeath

Focus now switches to the championship after today’s hurling league ties concluded.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 5:14 PM
Waterford's Jack Fagan and Tipperary's Ronan Maher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

 

WATERFORD AND LIMERICK both claimed the spoils on the last day of Division 1A in the hurling league this afternoon, to move into the championship on a winning note.

Liam Cahill’s Waterford team defeated Tipperary by 2-29 to 3-21 at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan, a result that ended the Premier team’s hopes of clinching top spot in the division.

Limerick enjoyed a 3-26 to 0-18 victory away to Mullingar, the reigning All-Ireland champions triumphing for the second weekend in succession in the top tier, as they finished fourth in the table, ahead of Cork on the head-to-head record.

Waterford had five points to spare on home soil but picked up some injury concerns as they lost Shane Fives, Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty during the course of the game. The Deise are out in championship action in Munster in a fortnight when they take on Clare.

Stephen Bennett bagged 0-15 for Waterford, with 11 of those from placed balls, while Dessie Hutchinson fired 2-2 in an impressive display. They were in front 2-13 to 2-12 at the interval with Jason Forde and Noel McGrath raising green flags for Tipperary.

Waterford powered clear in the third quarter as they went ahead 2-20 to 2-16. Tipperary’s third goal arrived by Seamus Callanan to cut the gap to two points but Waterford pushed on again to win by five points.

Results

  • Waterford 2-29 Tipperary 3-21
  • Limerick 3-26 Westmeath 

