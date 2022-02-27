Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 February 2022
Waterford survive huge test against Antrim, Phelan nets twice in Kilkenny win over Laois

Both Liam Cahill and Brian Cody saw their teams win their second league games.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 6:48 PM
james-mcnaughton-with-conor-dalton Waterford and Antrim players in action. Source: Declan Roughan/INPHO

Hurling League Results

Division 1 Group B

  • Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22
  • Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17

WATERFORD AND KILKENNY both claimed their second league wins in Division 1 Group B this afternoon, but it was in contrasting fashions.

Waterford had to survive a huge test from Antrim in Corrigan Park in Belfast before winning by two points, Neil McManus saw his late penalty tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien as the home side sought the goal that would have tied the match.

Antrim were in front 1-14 to 2-7 at the interval with Domhnall Nugent scoring their goal and McManus also to the fore, he finished with 0-13 overall. Colligan club man Colin Dunford bagged two first-half goals for Waterford but was sent-off before the break.

There were further goals in the second half with Michael Kiely raising a green flag for Waterford and Ciaran Clarke doing likewise for Antrim. Liam Cahill saw his team emerge with the spoils as Austin Gleeson (0-8) and Stephen Bennett (0-6) were accurate from placed balls.

Waterford are now top after three games with five points, just ahead of Dublin on scoring difference, while Antrim are still searching for their first positive result after three defeats to date.

It was a more straightforward experience for Kilkenny in Nowlan Park with Tom Phelan netting twice for the Cats as they defeated Laois.

billy-ryan-is-tackled-by-diarmuid-conway-and-john-lennon Billy Ryan is tackled by Laois player Diarmuid Conway and John Lennon. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Kilkenny were in front 1-12 to 0-11 at the interval before they pulled clear decisively thereafter and had 17 points to spare at the final whistle.

Aside from Phelan’s return of 2-1, Alan Murphy was prolific from frees as he struck 0-13 while Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan hit 0-4 apiece for Kilkenny. Stephen Maher, Jack Kelly and Ross King each notched 0-3 for Laois.

In Division 2A, Down suffered their first defeat of the league as Kildare emerged one-point victors. Down are now joined at the top of the table on four points in a competitive division by Kerry and Westmeath, winners over Carlow and Meath respectively today.

Derry and Donegal are setting the pace in Division 2B, both impressing today with their respective victories at home to Mayo and away to Wicklow.

Hurling League Results

Division 2A

  • Kerry 0-20 Carlow 0-13
  • Down 0-22 Kildare 2-17
  • Meath 1-15 Westmeath 4-23

Division 2B

  • Sligo 1-24 London 1-15
  • Wicklow 3-8 Donegal 2-16
  • Derry 4-24 Mayo 1-14

Division 3A

  • Roscommon 4-20 Warwickshire 0-6
  • Tyrone 2-21 Armagh 1-14

Division 3B

  • Lancashire 3-11 Longford 1-26

