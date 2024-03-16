Kilkenny reel in Waterford to make league semi-finals

Kilkenny 0-18

Waterford 2-9

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

KILKENNY FOUGHT BACK from five points down at a rain-lashed Walsh Park to make the last four of the NHL.

In front of 2,907, TJ Reid rifled over eight frees for Derek Lyng’s men while Eoin Cody struck three points from play. Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson netted first half goals for Waterford but Davy Fitzgerald’s charges went down to their fourth straight defeat.

Hutchinson made his first start of 2024 for the home side. Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng went with ten of the team that lined out in the All Ireland final defeat to Limerick last July.

Martin Keoghan goes up against Billy Nolan and Darragh Lyons of Waterford. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Cats captain Paddy Deegan won the toss and elected to play with the wind. Full forward Luke Hogan scored two points and got fouled for a free which TJ Reid converted (0-3 to 0-0). At the other end, Eoin Murphy saved from Patrick Curran after Calum Lyons made a defence splitting run. Shane Bennett slotted a free for Waterford.

In the eighth minute, Bennett mis-hit a 65 but Patrick Curran flicked the sliotar to the Kilkenny net (1-1 to 0-3). Jamie Barron added a point.

All Star defender Mikey Butler limped off with eleven minutes on the clock.

The Kilkenny full forward line caused problems as Martin Keoghan supplied a point for Eoin Cody.

On 14 minutes, Paddy Leavey sent a ball into Shane Bennett. The Ballysaggart man shrugged off two black and amber defenders before he offloaded to Dessie Hutchinson who fired home (2-2 to 0-4).

Mark Fitzgerald then blocked a Cian Kenny attempt at goal. Peter Hogan hooked Kevin Blanchfield before Martin Keoghan blasted over. Dessie Hutchinson split the uprights from a tight angle before a slick short passing move was finished by Mark Fitzgerald (2-4 to 0-5). ‘Davy, Davy, Davy’ cheered a group of young fans in the stand.

The incessant rain saw caused the pitch to cut up. Points from TJ Reid (free), John Donnelly and Kevin Blanchfield. reduced the arrears to two at the break (2-5 to 0-9).

Water splashed up off the surface throughout the second half. Eoin Cody made it a one point game within two minutes of the resumption. Another flowing Waterford move was finished by Jack Prendergst. TJ Reid slotted a free before Shane Bennett nailed a beauty from the stand sideline (2-7 to 0-11).

Advertisement

Waterford were penalised for steps three times in the second half, much to the frustration of Davy Fitzgerald and his management team. Reid’s fourth free and Cody’s third from play levelled matters by the 51st minute.

Jamie Barron then sent Neil Montgomery through on goal and the Deise sub was only a whisker away from raising a green flag. Eoin Murphy brought down Shane Bennett after a misplaced pass in the Kilkenny defence. Bennett converted the subsequent free.

At the opposite end, Darragh Lyons brought down Adrian Mullen. Lyons got a yellow and TJ Reid edged Kilkenny 0-15 to 2-8 in front. The seven-time All Star converted another as Shane Bennett and Padraig Fitzgerald were off target for the hosts.

Davy Fitzgerald. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Injury time singles from substitute Billy Ryan and top scorer TJ Reid sealed a hard fought away victory. Patrick Fitzgerald got one back for the Deise but it was too little, too late.

Scorers for Waterford: Dessie Hutchinson 1-1, Shane Bennett 0-4 (3fs), Patrick Curran 1-0, Patrick Fitzgerald, Jack Prendergast, Mark Fitzgerald, Jamie Barron 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-8(8fs), Eoin Cody 0-3, Luke Hogan, John Donnelly 0-2 each, Billy Ryan, Kevin Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

19. Mairtin Power 3. Mark Fitzgerald 4. Kieran Bennett

7. Darragh Lyons 6. Billy Nolan 5. Jack Fagan

8. Jamie Barron 9. Paddy Leavey

10. Peter Hogan 11. Jack Prendergast 12. Calum Lyons

13. Dessie Hutchinson 21. Patrick Curran 15. Shane Bennett

Subs:

20. Neil Montgomery for Curran (51)

22. Padraig Fitzgerald for Hogan (61)

23. Patrick Fitzgerald for Shane Bennett (67)

25. Iarlaith Daly for Leavey (70)

26. Kevin Mahony for Hutchinson (72)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Mikey Butler 3. Huw Lawlor 4. Tommy Walsh

5. David Blanchfield 6. Paddy Deegan 7. Mikey Carey

8. Cian Kenny 9. Shane Murphy

11. Adrian Mullen 15. Eoin Cody 12. John Donnelly

13. TJ Reid 14. Luke Hogan 22. Martin Keoghan

Subs:

20. Kevin Blanchfield for Butler (11)

17. Padraic Moylan for Carey (45)

24. Billy Drennan for Hogan (49)

10. Timmy Clifford for Donnelly (59)

23. Billy Ryan for Keoghan (66)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!