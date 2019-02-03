This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bennett leads the line with 0-12 as Deise easily see off Laois by 16 points

Patrick Curran and Thomas Ryan grabbed two goals each during a one-sided win for Waterford.

By Steven Miller Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 4:16 PM
25 minutes ago 1,143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4474761
Stephen Bennett in action for Waterford.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Stephen Bennett in action for Waterford.
Stephen Bennett in action for Waterford.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford 4-22

Laois 1-15

Steven Miller reports from O’Moore Park

STEPHEN BENNETT HELPED himself to 0-12 and Patrick Curran and Thomas Ryan got two goals apiece as Waterford eased to a big win over Laois in O’Moore Park this afternoon.

Having seen off Offaly by 27 point last weekend this was another stroll for Paraic Fanning’s men who led 2-12 to 0-5 at the break despite playing against the breeze.

A seventh minute goal from Patrick Curran set Waterford on their way and with Bennett unerring from frees, they led 1-9 to 0-2 after 24 minutes. Laois rallied briefly with points from half backs Ryan Mullaney and Sean Downey but a brilliant Thomas Ryan goal had helped Waterford to a 13-point lead at the interval.

Things got even worse for Laois on the restart as half-time sub Lee Cleere was given a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Thomas Ryan.

Paraic Fanning Waterford manager Paraic Fanning. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Laois battled on as well as they could and with Waterford clocking up the wides, a string of Mark Kavanagh frees and points from play from Jack Kelly and Neil Foyle clawed back the deficit somewhat.

But the result was never in doubt and late goals from Curran and Ryan – with Kavanagh responding with a cracker for Laois – ensured Waterford had 16 points to spare at the final whistle.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-12 (seven frees, one ’65), Patrick Curran 2-2, Thomas Ryan 2-1, Mikey Kearney 0-3, Colin Dunford 0-1 Mark O’Brien 0-1, DJ Foran 0-1, Maurice Shanahan 0-1

Scorers for Laois: Mark Kavanagh 1-8 (0-8 frees), Jack Kelly 0-2, PJ Scully 0-1 (free), Sean Downey 0-1, Ryan Mullaney 0-1, Neil Foyle 0-1, Willie Dunphy 0-1

LAOIS: E Rowland; J Phelan, M Whelan, J Kelly; C Phelan, R Mullaney, S Downey; D Hartnett, PJ Scully; A Dunphy, E Lyons, P Purcell; J Lennon, N Foyle, M Kavanagh. Subs: C Dwyer for Scully (32), L Cleere for C Phelan (HT), W Dunphy (0-1) for Dwyer (44), S Maher for Foyle (60), P Delaney for Downey (60)

WATERFORD: B Nolan; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; M O’Brien (0-1), T de Burca, J Henley; K Moran, S Roche; DJ Foran, M Kearney, J Prendergast; T Ryan, S Bennett, P Curran. Subs; C Dunford for Kearney (HT), M Walsh for de Burca (HT), B Power for Prendergast (53), M Shanahan for Foran (63)

Referee: C Cunning (Waterford)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steven Miller
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie