Lee Power announces sale of Waterford FC

LEE POWER HAS announced the sale of Waterford FC to UK company R & S Holding Ltd.

Power, who also owns English side Swindon Town, took control at Waterford in 2016, but today announced a deal was completed over the weekend to transfer 100% of shares to a UK group headed by Richard Forrest.

In a statement, Power says he believes he left Waterford in a better place than that in which he found it, though failed to hide his disgust at being denied a place in the Europa League in 2019.

Waterford believed they had qualified for the competition by finishing fourth in the Premier Division in 2018, but were not granted a Uefa licence as Power had set up the club as a new company when they were rebranded in 2016, thereby not meeting Uefa’s licensing rule that states a club must be in existence for at least three years before competing in European competitions.

“I am confirming that Waterford FC have sold 100% of its shares to R & S Holding Ltd who are a UK-based company headed up by Richard Forrest”, read Power’s statement today.

“Earlier in the year, Richard purchased 33% of the football club and the remaining shareholding was agreed over the weekend. I would like to thank all the staff, supporters, and businesses of Waterford that have supported me and the football club throughout my time.

“I would also like to think that I have left the club in a much better place than when I purchased it in 2016 when we were in the first division, attracting crowds of 200 and close to going out of business. After a lot of hard work and substantial investment, we managed to get the team back to the Premier League and also qualify for Europe, only for that to be taken away from us.

“Ever since that decision was made by Uefa it has left a bitter taste in my mouth and it was difficult for things to stay the same. However, yet again last year it came down to the final game where a victory would have seen us back in Europe but it was not meant to be.

“I have managed to steer the club through Covid and cover the substantial losses that came with that and felt that now is the right time for me to move over and let someone else take the club forward.

“Me and my family will always continue to support and help the club in any way we can.

“Once a Blue always a Blue.”

Waterford are bottom of this season’s Premier Division table with six points from 14 games.