Limerick finish with 13 men as Waterford end losing streak against Treaty

Waterford 1-22

Limerick 0-21

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

A JACK FAGAN goal fired Waterford to their first win over Limerick in five years this afternoon, ending a losing streak of six matches against the Shannonsiders dating back to 2016.

The All Ireland champions finished with thirteen men, as Seamus Flanagan received a straight red card on 28 minutes for a clash with Conor Gleeson off the ball. Wing back Kyle Hayes also got his marching orders six minutes into injury time when a 26-man row erupted in front of the Waterford bench.

The result means John Kiely’s men are still without a win in Division 1A.

Déise captain Conor Prunty led from the back in a man of the match display as he got up close and personal with Aaron Gillane and made two goal-saving interventions. Calum Lyons struck three points from play while super-sub Patrick Curran also hit three to clinch victory.

In a repeat of the 2020 Munster and All-Ireland finals, Limerick lined out minus the suspended Diarmaid Byrnes and 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty.

The three Bennett brothers from Ballysaggart started together in the league for the first time for Waterford, while 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson took up position at centre-back.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett and Sean Finn of Limerick. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick led 0-6 to 0-2 at the first water break. Aaron GIllane hit three placed balls with Seamus Flanagan, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey also on target.

Kieran Bennett blasted over in the sixth minute for the home side. Nicky Quaid batted Calum Lyons’ shot away for a 65 that Stephen Bennett converted. Captain Declan Hannon stretched the lead to five with a long range effort.

After shooting two points, Limerick full forward Flanagan was sent off on a straight red on for an off the ball incident with Gleeson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Shannonsiders stayed five ahead at the break (0-13 to 0-8). Gillane completed the half with six to his credit including a booming injury time effort from his own 45.

Quaid saved from Dessie Hutchinson at the start of the second period as Stephen Bennett and Iarlaith Daly closed the gap to two (0-13 to 0-11). Bennett missed two other dead balls.

Gillane popped over a free to break the home momentum. Bennett then struck the metalwork for Waterford and Limerick midfielder Darragh O’Donovan pointed at the other end.

Jack Prendergast and Bennett left Liam Cahill’s side two adrift at the second water break (0-16 to 0-14).

Fagan then grabbed Bennett’s cross on 54 minutes and finished past Quaid from close range. It was Waterford’s sixth goal chance and they took it. Lyons added his third from play from midfield before he flicked the ball away from Conor Boylan as he advanced goalwards.

Three huge points from super sub Patrick Curran put them two scores to the good. Austin Gleeson opened the shoulders to land a bomb from his own 45.

Billy Nolan saved from Tom Morrissey in the last minute to seal Waterford’s win.

Both sides will now enjoy a two-week break. Limerick host Cork on June 5 while Waterford travel to Galway a day later.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-8 (4fs, 3 65s), Jack Fagan 1-0, Patrick Curran, Calum Lyons 0-3 each, Kieran Bennett, Jack Prendergast 0-2 each, Shane Bennett (f), Iarlaith Daly, Jamie Barron, Austin Gleeson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-11 (8fs, 2 65s), Tom Morrissey 0-3 (1f, 1 65), Seamus Flanagan 0-2, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan, Peter Casey 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismorre), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside) (captain), 11. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

4. Seamus Keating (Ardmore), 9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 15. Jack Prenderast (Lismore), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 5. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

18. Kevin Moran (De La Salle) for Keating (28)

24. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside) for Stephen Bennett (31-34)

24. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside) for Shane Bennett (52)

22. DJ Foran (Portlaw) for Kieran Bennett (52)

23. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Hutchinson (54)

21. Billy Power (Clonea) for Fagan (64)

20. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for Dillon (70)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), 12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

24. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) for Hanley (43)

11. Josh Considine (Patrickswell) for O’Donovan (54)

23. Barry Nash (South Liberties) for Quinlan (56)

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister) for Casey (66)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Gillane (66)

19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for Dan Morrissey (71)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Originally published at 18.37

