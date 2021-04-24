BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 24 April 2021
Early Prince goal crowns badly-needed Waterford win against Longford

Kevin Sheedy’s side endured a second-half red card to win for the first time in four games.

By Brendan White Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 8:25 PM
File photo of Prince Mutswunguma.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford FC 1

Longford Town 0

Brendan White reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC PICKED up their first win in four games with a 1-0 win at home to Longford Town on Saturday evening.

Prince Mutswunguma’s early goal was enough for all three points despite Waterford having to play the last half hour with ten men after Kyle Ferguson’s red card. Longford Town will feel they did enough for at least a point but they couldn’t find a way past Blues keeper Paul Martin.

The first real action of the game resulted in the opening goal for the home side. Prince Mutswunguma charged down Joe Gorman’s attempted pass and raced clear on goal to finish well with a low left-footed strike past Town keeper Michael Kelly.

Seven minutes later, Longford Town could have levelled: Rob Manley was sent clear behind the Waterford FC defence but Blues keeper Paul Martin was out quick to save.

James Waite and Adam O’Reilly then linked up on the edge of the Town penalty area but Gorman made an important block.

The visitors had another great chance to score five minutes later as the sides traded chances: Manley rose highest but could only head narrowly wide from Dylan Grimes’ corner kick.

Longford came close again three minutes before the break, with Aaron Bolger curling wide of Martin’s goal.

Waterford should have doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Great build up from Darragh Power found John Martin inside the penalty area and he laid the ball for Prince Mutswunguma but he curled just wide of Kelly’s far post.

A slow second half came to life on the hour mark. First, Waterford’s Kyle Ferguson was red carded for an off-the-ball incident with Callum Thompson and a minute later, Grimes’ free kick found the head of Gorman who powered his header past Martin, but the offside flag ruled out the goal

Longford Town were making their man advantage count as they went close again as Sam Verdon picked up a loose ball inside the area, but Darragh Power made the important block.

Waterford almost sealed the win in the most spectacular way in stoppage time. Paddy Kirk’s driven clearance cannoned back off Blues winger Katlego Mashigo but dropped narrowly wide of Kelly’s unguarded goal.

But as much as Longford Town tried in the five minutes of additional time, the home side defended well to claim a badly-needed win.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, Jamie Mascoll, James Waite (Mashigo 65), Adam O’Reilly, Tunmise Sobowale, Niall O’Keeffe, Prince Mutswunguma (Collins 69), John Martin.

Longford Town: Michael Kelly, Karl Chambers, Aaron O’Driscoll (Sam Verdon 75), Joe Gorman, Paddy Kirk, Shane Elworthy (Callum Thompson 56), Aaron Robinson, Aobh Dervin, Dylan Grimes, Aaron Bolger (Conor Davis 65), Rob Manley (Aaron Dobbs 56).

Referee: Neil Doyle

