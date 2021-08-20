Kavanagh and Martin grab a brace each as Waterford move up to eighth

Waterford 4

Longford Town 1

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from the RSC Waterford

A BRACE OF goals from Cian Kavanagh and John Martin saw Waterford pick up three valuable points and move up to 8th in the Premier Division table.

In what was an emotional night at the RSC after the sad passing of former Blues captain Roy Butler during the week, Waterford put in a superb second half display. They led at the break by a Cian Kavanagh goal and although Town levelled on 47 minutes, Waterford’s response was excellent and they replied with three goals.

Town are now 16 points adrift at the bottom of the table and things look ominous for Daire Doyle’s side who can’t seem to pick up a win.

The visitors started brightly and forced Waterford into conceding two corners in the opening five minutes but they came to nothing. Dylan Grimes was the dangerman for the Midlanders but despite having a lot of possession they didn’t create too much to test Blues keeper Brian Murphy.

As the half went on Waterford upped their game. On 22 minutes a free-kick from Shane Griffin was deflected out for a corner. Four minutes later John Martin had a chance but looped the ball over the bar.

The home side took the lead on 36 minutes; Jack Stafford with a pinpoint cross that fell to Cian Kavanagh and he finished to the net with a neat finish.

Two minutes after the break and Town were back on level terms; Dylan Grimes with the pass to Paddy Kirk, he cut inside and then threaded the ball through to Dean Williams who slotted past Murphy in the Waterford goal.

Four minutes later and the Blues were awarded a penalty after Aaron O’Driscoll nudged Cian Kavanagh in the box. Kavanagh took the spot-kick but it was saved by Lee Steacy, the loose ball fell to John Martin and he made no mistake.

Martin had a chance to get a second two minutes later but he headed wide. He played the ball to Prince Mutswunguma on 64 minutes but the substitute hit his effort wide.

The visitors tried to get back into the game but on 71 minutes the Blues grabbed a third goal; a clearance out of defence was deflected by a Town player into the path of Kavanagh, he raced through and coolly finished to the net.

There appeared to be no way back for the visitors and on 84 minutes the home side got a fourth goal; substitute Issac Tshipamba did well to cut the ball back into a crowded box and Martin was on hand to fire home and seal a fine win.

Waterford: Bran Murphy; Cameron Evansw, Kyle Ferguson, Darragh Power, Jack Stafford, Shane Griffin (Prince Mutswunguma, ‘58) ; Eddie Nolan (George Forrest, ‘86), Niall O’Keeffe; John Martin (Jamal Dupree, ‘86), Phoenix Patterson; Cian Kavanagh (Issac Tshipamba, ‘81).

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Aaron McNally (Karl Chambers, ht), Aaron O’Driscoll, Mick McDonnell, Paddy Kirk; Rob Manley, Darragh Nugent, Dean Zambra (Aodh Dervin, ht), Dylan Grimes; Matthew O’Brien (Conor Davis, ‘54); Dean Williams.

Referee: David Dunne

