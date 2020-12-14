Waterford senior named at centre-forward for tomorrow's Munster U20 semi-final against Tipperary

Iarlaith Daly (right) celebrates with Stephen O'Keeffe after Waterford's win over Kilkenny.

AFTER COMING ON in yesterday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final, Iarlaith Daly is back in action for Waterford tomorrow night in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 semi-final.

Daly has been named at centre-forward in the Waterford team that will take on Tipperary in the Fraher Field at 7pm.

The promising Lismore youngster was brought on for the injured Tadhg De Búrca during yesterday’s final loss to Limerick in Croke Park.

He had come on for the senior side against Kilkenny, making an impression in that semi-final when he scored a point.

The Waterford Team to play Tipperary in tomorrow night’s Munster U20 Hurling Championship Semi Final has been named⬇️



Best of luck to Stephen Gough, his management team and all of the panel! ⚪️🔵⚪️🔵#deiseabú pic.twitter.com/4dFmGJXez2 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) December 14, 2020

Waterford’s team will be captained by Tadgh Foley, one of three Ballygunner players named in the team. His club-mates Paddy Leavy and Kevin Mahony also started in their club’s county senior title win in August.

Tipperary have yet to announce their side. Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game is 7pm and it will be streamed live on TG4′s YouTube channel.

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

3. Tadgh Foley (Ballygunner – captain)

4. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

5. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)

6. Gavin Fives (Tourin)

7. Luke O’Brien (Mount Sion)

8. Paddy Leavy (Ballygunner)

9. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

10. James Power (Clonea)

11. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

12. Rueben Halloran (De La Salle)

13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. Alan Kirwan (Mount Sion)

Subs

16. Tadgh Ryan (Roanmore)

17. Johnny Burke (Dungarvan)

18. Oisin Ó Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

19. Cormac Power (Ballygunner)

20. Eamonn Ó Croitaigh (An Rinn)

21. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion)

22. Sam Flynn (De La Salle)

23. Eoghan O’Reilly (Passaage)

24. Neil O’Sullivan (Ferrybank)