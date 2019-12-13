Waterford release new home jersey for 2020

WATERFORD FC HAVE released their new home jersey for the 2020 campaign.
The Blues, who finished sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last season, will once again wear a strip made by Umbro in their traditional colour of blue.
They have most recently been sponsored by Spin Casino, but pictures show this latest shirt without a sponsor.
It looks more like a training top, if we’re being honest.
What do you think?
