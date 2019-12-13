This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 December, 2019
Waterford release new home jersey for 2020

The Blues will wear an all-blue Umbro strip again next season.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Dec 2019, 3:03 PM
24 minutes ago 634 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4932323

WATERFORD FC HAVE released their new home jersey for the 2020 campaign. 

The Blues, who finished sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last season, will once again wear a strip made by Umbro in their traditional colour of blue. 

They have most recently been sponsored by Spin Casino, but pictures show this latest shirt without a sponsor. 

It looks more like a training top, if we’re being honest. 

What do you think? 

Waterford new home jersey Source: Twitter/Waterford FC

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Read next:

