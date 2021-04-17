BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterford reject 'reprehensible' rumours surrounding absence of captain Oscar Brennan

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy, meanwhile, has denied claims he has left the club.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 8:52 PM
13 minutes ago 1,062 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413249
File photo of Oscar Brennan.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
File photo of Oscar Brennan.
File photo of Oscar Brennan.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

WATERFORD FC HAVE taken aim at what they call “reprehensible” rumours on social media surrounding the absence of captain Oscar Brennan from the matchday squad for yesterday’s Premier Division meeting with Bohemians. 

Brennan was omitted from yesterday’s defeat at the RSC, and manager Kevin Sheedy refused to answer questions surrounding the midfielder’s absence after the game. That vacuum triggered speculation online, which the club have today rejected in a statement on Facebook by clarifying Brennan was absent with a facial injury sustained in training. 

“Waterford FC would like to release the following brief statement in regards to a number of inaccurate and reprehensible articles of late circulating on particular social media platforms”, read the statement.

“At a training session held on Monday the 12th of April, Oscar Brennan was involved in a clash of heads during the routine session. Oscar came off the worst and picked up a facial injury, one that will sideline the player for a few weeks. Under no circumstances was the player involved in any altercation with his fellow players or member of the management team. Oscar is eager to return to training and we wish him all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back.”

Veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy was also excluded from the matchday squad for yesterday’s game, and he published his own statement on social media refuting suggestions he has left the club. 

“I would like to lear up the circumstances surrounding my absence on Friday evening as there are many disappointing rumours our there at present”, wrote Murphy. “Results have not gone our way recently which we are all disappointed by, I did discuss sone things with management leading up to Friday’s game, which will remain private. 

“Anything outside of that is untrue. I am fit and available to play, I wasn’t selected. I was disappointed by that decision but we move on. Also, I have not left Waterford FC nor do I intend to leave our club. Anyone who knows me or that has followed my career knows that my only concern is getting positive results, improving each day and doing my best for my teammates on and off the pitch, like I have always done. End of story.”

Waterford are eighth in the Premier Division, with two points after five rounds of games.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

