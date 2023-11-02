Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Sean Power.
Sean Power
After ending county's 78-year wait for All-Ireland camogie final, Waterford boss departs
Waterford lost September’s final at the hands of Cork.
136
0
13 minutes ago

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR finalists Waterford are searching for a new camogie manager following the departure of Sean Power after one season in charge. 

Waterford lost out 5-13 to 0-9 in September’s final against Croke Park but had enjoyed a terrific season up to that point as they qualified for the decider for the first time since 1945.

Their final place was booked by a 1-12 to 1-11 success against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final. Earlier in the season Waterford had won the Division 1B league title with a final victory over Wexford.

All-Ireland minor and U21 hurling winning manager Power has now opted to move on, leaving Waterford  on the hunt for a replacement.

All-Ireland champions Cork will also have a new manager in 2024, Matthew Twomey having stepped down in the wake of their success.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags