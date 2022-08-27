De La Salle and Roanmore book places in Waterford senior hurling semi-finals

Results – Waterford senior hurling quarter-finals

De La Salle 2-24 Dungarvan 1-20

Roanmore 1-22 Abbeyside 2-11

DE LA SALLE and Roanmore are the first two sides through to this year’s Waterford senior hurling semi-finals after they won quarter-final ties today.

The two city clubs defeated the western pair of Dungarvan and Abbeyside respectively to reach the last four.

De La Salle had seven points to spare over Dungarvan, while Roanmore were eight-point victors against Abbeyside.

De La Salle last contested a final in 2019 and Roanmore were in last year’s decider, both sides losing out to Ballygunner, the dominant force in Waterford club hurling.

The reigning All-Ireland champions are in action tomorrow at the quarter-final stage as they play Fourmilewater with the curtain-raiser seeing Mount Sion play Lismore. Both games are live on TG4.

