Waterford club hurling final fixed for August as 2020 draw confirmed

THE WATERFORD SHC will conclude at the end of August following tonight’s online county board meeting which saw a change in format adopted for the 2020 competition.

The Deise’s club championship will throw-in on 1 August with the county final taking place on 30 August.

The original structure will be tweaked to four groups of three while there will be no relegation from the competition. Champions Ballygunner have been included in Group A.

Waterford SHC

Group A

Ballygunner

Passage

Tallow

Group B

Mount Sion

Roanmore

Clonea

Group C

Dungarvan

Lismore

Fourmilewater

Group D

De La Salle

Abbeyside

Ballysaggart

Meanwhile, the revised Offaly SHC draw was also made tonight.

The revised format sees the teams split into two groups of four with champions St Rynagh’s drawn in Group 2.

The top two sides in each group will proceed to the county semi-finals. No date has been announced for the county final yet but it’s expected to take place in October.

Offaly SHC

Group 1

Birr

Kilcormac/Killoughey

Coolderry

Seir Kieran

Group 2

St Rynagh’s

Belmont

Shinrone

Ballinamere

