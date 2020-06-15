Waterford club hurling final fixed for August as 2020 draw confirmed

THE WATERFORD SHC will conclude at the end of August following tonight’s online county board meeting which saw a change in format adopted for the 2020 competition.
The Deise’s club championship will throw-in on 1 August with the county final taking place on 30 August.
The original structure will be tweaked to four groups of three while there will be no relegation from the competition. Champions Ballygunner have been included in Group A.
Waterford SHC
Group A
Ballygunner
Passage
Tallow
Group B
Mount Sion
Roanmore
Clonea
Group C
Dungarvan
Lismore
Fourmilewater
Group D
De La Salle
Abbeyside
Ballysaggart
Meanwhile, the revised Offaly SHC draw was also made tonight.
The revised format sees the teams split into two groups of four with champions St Rynagh’s drawn in Group 2.
The top two sides in each group will proceed to the county semi-finals. No date has been announced for the county final yet but it’s expected to take place in October.
Offaly SHC
Group 1
Birr
Kilcormac/Killoughey
Coolderry
Seir Kieran
Group 2
St Rynagh’s
Belmont
Shinrone
Ballinamere
