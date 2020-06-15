This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford club hurling final fixed for August as 2020 draw confirmed

The revised Offaly SHC groups were also drawn tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 15 Jun 2020, 9:56 PM
Ballygunner lifted their 18th Waterford SHC title in 2019.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE WATERFORD SHC will conclude at the end of August following tonight’s online county board meeting which saw a change in format adopted for the 2020 competition. 

The Deise’s club championship will throw-in on 1 August with the county final taking place on 30 August.

The original structure will be tweaked to four groups of three while there will be no relegation from the competition. Champions Ballygunner have been included in Group A.

Waterford SHC

Group A
Ballygunner 
Passage
Tallow

Group B
Mount Sion
Roanmore
Clonea

Group C
Dungarvan
Lismore
Fourmilewater

Group D
De La Salle
Abbeyside
Ballysaggart 

Meanwhile, the revised Offaly SHC draw was also made tonight.

The revised format sees the teams split into two groups of four with champions St Rynagh’s drawn in Group 2. 

The top two sides in each group will proceed to the county semi-finals. No date has been announced for the county final yet but it’s expected to take place in October.

Offaly SHC

Group 1
Birr
Kilcormac/Killoughey
Coolderry
Seir Kieran

Group 2
St Rynagh’s
Belmont
Shinrone
Ballinamere

