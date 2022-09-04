Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Mount Sion await as Ballygunner close in on Waterford nine-in-a-row

Ballygunner and Mount Sion come out on top in Sunday’s semi-final double-header at Walsh Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 5:48 PM
42 minutes ago 1,001 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5857566
Dessie Hutchinson: first-half goal helped Ballygunner back into another county final.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Dessie Hutchinson: first-half goal helped Ballygunner back into another county final.
Dessie Hutchinson: first-half goal helped Ballygunner back into another county final.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Ballygunner 2-17 Roanmore 0-12

Mount Sion 1-19 De La Salle 2-12

BALLYGUNNER’S NINE-IN-A-ROW bid will be decided in a mouthwatering Waterford senior hurling final against the last club to achieve the feat, Mount Sion.

The reigning Munster champions booked their return to the final with a convincing 11-point win over Roanmore in a repeat of last year’s decider.

And they will now face Mount Sion, who were four-point winners over De La Salle in Sunday’s second semi-final.

Ballygunner trailed Roanmore early on in Walsh Park and needed a 16th-minute goal from Dessie Hutchinson to draw level, 1-3 to 0-6.

The champions had edged into a slight lead by the break, 1-5 to 0-7, and they had already started to widen that gap when Patrick Fitzgerald struck on 45 minutes to put eight between the sides, 2-8 to 0-11.

Roanmore would only manage one more point from then on as their challenge faltered, leaving Ballygunner to extend their remarkable unbeaten championship run.

austin-gleeson-signs-autographs-for-fans-after-the-game Waterford star Austin Gleeson signs autographs after Mount Sion's win. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Mount Sion’s record 35 county titles include nine straight from 1953-1961, but it’s now 16 years since their last victory back in 2006.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

They led De La Salle by three points, 0-9 to 0-6, at the break and struck the first significant blow shortly after the restart when Martin O’Neill stretched their advantage to six, 1-9 to 0-6.

Eddie Meaney’s goal brought De La Salle right back into the fight, and when Reuben Halloran grabbed another two minutes from time, it set up a grandstand finish with just two points between the teams, 1-17 to 2-12.

But it was Mount Sion who found the decisive scores when it mattered most, adding the final two points to seal their return to a first county final since 2014.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie