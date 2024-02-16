Sean Boyd strikes to deny Waterford a winning return to top flight

Waterford FC 1

Shelbourne 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC WERE denied victory on their return to the Premier Division as second-half substitute Sean Boyd scored an equaliser to cancel out Maleace Asamoah’s early strike as Shelbourne left the RSC with a point in front of 4,390 spectators.

After an explosive start to the game that saw the home side strike early through on-loan Fleetwood Town attacker Asamoah, it looked as if his effort was going to be the difference at the finish only for Boyd, who would be later red carded, to strike the cruel blow that the visitors barely deserved.

The game was less than three minutes old when the Blues struck blood first. Sam Sargeant collected a left-wing Shelbourne cross before spraying a ball out to the right where Maleace Asamoah outpaced JJ Lunney before his right-footed shot deflected off Tyreke Wilson past keeper Conor Kearns.

Maleace Asamoah scores for the home side. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford had a penalty appeal turned down soon afterwards when it looked as if Darragh Power was dragged down. Padraig Amond had a super header turned around the posts after Barry Baggley cross, but bizarrely referee Kevin O’Sullivan had sounded the whistle for a foul on the latter.

Shelbourne grew into the half with John O’Sullivan crossing for Mark Coyle to touch into the path of Mattie Smith, but the former Blue blazed the 22ndminute effort over before O’Sullivan was also off target from inside the area three minutes later.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff made four changes in the space of a 12-minute spell midway the second-half, and It was two of those substitutes that combined for an equaliser on 78 minutes. Blues defender Darragh Leahy connected with a clearance of his teammate Grant Horton that saw the ball break for Shane Farrell, who turned provider for Boyd to fire home from close-range.

Boyd would go onto see red from referee Kevin O’Sullivan on 84 minutes after connecting with Grant Horton with a loose elbow as both sides had to settle with a draw.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Radkowski, Leahy, McCourt, Burke (Horton ’60), O’Keeffe, Baggley, Asamoah (McCormack ’78), Amond, Parsons (Akachukwu ’72).

Shelbourne FC: Kearns; Gannon, Temple (Caffrey ‘60), Griffin (Ledwidge ’12), Wilson (Jarvis ’60), Lunney, Coyle (Farrell ’60), Molloy, Burt, Smith (Boyd ’68), O’Sullivan

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).