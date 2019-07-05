Stunning strike from Conor Clifford helps Pat's overcome Waterford

Waterford 1

Saint Patrick’s Athletic 2

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC made a return to winning ways after coming from behind to beat Waterford FC 2-1 at the RSC.

Cory Galvin had given the home side the lead, but goals from Conor Clifford and Dean Clarke gave St Pat’s the win.

Jamie Lennon was first to threaten for Pat’s, but Matthew Connor was alert and cleared the danger.

Dean O’Halloran was next to attack as he found the run of Dean Walsh, but defender Ciaran Kelly made the tackle as Walsh tried to cut inside.

Clifford had an opportunity for the visitors when Simon Madden crossed for Jake Walker to find Clifford, but the shot was straight at Matthew Connor.

It was a spectacular goal that gave the Waterford FC the lead on the half hour. Shane Duggan found Dean Walsh who in turn played it Galvin, who unleashed a super strike to beat Brendan Clarke from 20 yards.

But the lead lasted just two minutes, as Jamie Lennon played the quick free kick to Clifford, and he unleashed an unstoppable strike past Connor from 30 yards.

The visitors almost grabbed the half-time lead when Madden found Dean Clarke, but his cracking strike came crashing back off the crossbar.

St Pat’s started the second half well and took the lead after 62 minutes. Ian Bermingham laid the ball to Kevin Toner to send in the deep cross. Dean Clarke’s header at goal was blocked by defender Georgie Poynton, but Clarke fired home the rebound to give Harry Kenny’s team the lead.

Waterford chased the game and Bastien Hery found the target with a back-post header from JJ Lunney’s corner kick, but ‘keeper Clarke made the save.

Kenny Browne picked out the run of Feely, who found Duggan on the edge of the penalty area, but he fired over the crossbar as Waterford pressed.

And in the final minutes, Clarke helped secure the points for the visitors, as he saved brilliantly from O’Halloran’s header.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Maxi Kouogun, Kevin Lynch (Georgie Poynton 46), Shane Duggan, Bastien Héry, Dean O’Halloran, Cory Galvin (JJ Lunney 64), John Martin, Dean Walsh (Tom Holland 64)

St Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke, Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ciaran Kelly, Ian Bermingham, Jamie Lennon, Conor Clifford, Dean Clarke (Darragh Markey 75), Cian Coleman, Jake Walker (Gary Shaw 58)

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)