5 talking points after Waterford and Tipperary play out thrilling Walsh Park draw

1. Another memorable Munster hurling draw

For the seventh time since the inception of the Munster round-robin system, a draw was the end result. Last night in Walsh Park fits comfortably in that catalogue of classic entertainment – this was spellbinding stuff. The ingredients were all there, a sun-splashed evening, a perfectly-sized ground packed with expectant fans, and two teams loaded with huge desire.

The action hurtled along from the off and the ending was crammed with drama. Tipperary had been trying for a long time to get level in the second half and Seánie Kenneally’s 65th minute point finally did just that.

It set off a chaotic finish – Waterford’s burst of four points putting them firmly in the driving seat, John McGrath blasting over in response, Jack Prendergast seemingly hitting the insurance score for Waterford, Kenneally grabbing that critical Tipperary goal, and Gearóid O’Connor bringing it all to a close with the levelling free.

A stirring contest.

2. Waterford let chance slip

Waterford’s round-robin results have been desperately poor in recent times, but that record was addressed with their opening win over Cork. Last night was a huge opportunity to add a second victory and place them on the verge of reaching the All-Ireland series. They worked their way into a winning position, a tight and tense second half was suddenly transformed by a powerful Waterford charge.

Four points courtesy of Patrick Curran (2), Calum Lyons and Dessie Hutchinson suddenly created daylight on the scoreboard. Even when Tipperary pegged one back, it was cancelled out by the Jack Prendergast score that brought acclaim from a home support, who were sure they would experience that winning feeling again.

But Waterford let the chance for success slip. The concession of the goal was the key point, Mark Keohe and Jake Morris creating the opening on the left wing. As pleased as he was with so much of what his team did, Davy Fitzgerald knew how costly that last piece of defending was.

“It’s just killing me, for the goal we should have been smarter how to deal. that play shouldn’t have been allowed develop when you’re four points up.”

Liam Cahill with Davy Fitzgerald after the game. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

3. Tipperary bounce back from hammering

The humbling defeat suffered at the hands of Limerick six days previous, left Tipperary facing some serious introspection. Liam Cahill spoke afterwards about how they took ownership of it and by the end he was celebrating ‘the fight’ his team had showed. They had recovered from a four-point deficit late on to grab a draw in sensational fashion, they had recovered throughout the game from the blow of conceding goals, and above all their performance levels recovered from that meek showing at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary’s tackle count and energy levels went through the roof. They had some towering defensive displays, notably from Michael Breen and Ronan Maher. Alan Tynan was forceful at midfield, Noel McGrath pulled the attacking strings effectively, and Mark Kehoe was outstanding in scoring 0-4, while also helping assist 1-2.

They remain winless in Munster, but this display can be a launchpad.

4. Referee calls

“You never hear me giving out about referees because it’s a thankless job.”

Liam Cahill’s summation outside the Walsh Park dressing rooms on the tight calls his team faced during this game. The Tipperary manager opted for diplomacy but referee decisions were a hot topic afterwards.

James Owens’ positioning early on near goalkeeper Barry Hogan was strange as Stephen Bennett struck his penalty, the decision later that half not to give Mark Kehoe a penalty also looked a big call. Waterford also availed when Kevin Mahony was shown a yellow card for a challenge on a Tipperary defender, the play developing for Jack Prendergast’s goal.

Tipperary came out the right side of a couple of marginal calls for frees near the end, while Bonner Maher was fortunate to escape sanction after one heavy second-half challenge. It was a furious, fast-paced game, but neither set of supporters seemed content afterwards with how their team had been judged.

5. Big impacts from subs

It was a match that first appeared as if it would be won by Waterford’s reserves and then was drawn by the contribution of Tipperary’s replacements. Davy Fitzgerald sought to infuse his team with extra energy and he got four points off his bench in the final quarter – Patrick Curran (2), Shane Bennett and Jack Fagan all on target – albeit Fagan came on early in the game for the injured Conor Prunty.

Needing a salvaging operation, Cahill turned to the sideline and was rewarded. The experienced promptings of John McGrath and Bonner Maher helped create chances, while also picking off a point apiece, then newcomer Seánie Kenneally was the hero with his haul of 1-1. Both teams needed to dig deep and find something extra, their replacements stood up when required in a thunderous encounter.