Waterford’s Tom O’Connell celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Ken Sutton/INPHO
deise deliver

Waterford stun Tipperary to secure first Munster SFC win since 2010

Tom O’Connell was the Déise’s scoring star with 2-3.
56 minutes ago

WATERFORD HAVE SECURED their first Munster senior football championship since 2010, defeating Tipperary at Fraher Field.

The Déise finished up 2-7 to 1-5 winners in Dungarvan as they enjoyed their first championship victory over Tipp in 36 years.

Tom O’Connell hit 2-3 and proved the late matchwinner for Paul Shankey’s side.

They trailed 1-2 to 0-1 at half time, but produced a big second half and ultimately, a famous result.

Stephen Curry was another scoring star with 0-3, while Mark Stokes bagged Tipp’s early goal.

Waterford now play Clare in the last four, with Kerry and Cork facing off on the other side. 

More to follow.

