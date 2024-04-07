Waterford stun Tipperary to secure first Munster SFC win since 2010

WATERFORD HAVE SECURED their first Munster senior football championship since 2010, defeating Tipperary at Fraher Field.

The Déise finished up 2-7 to 1-5 winners in Dungarvan as they enjoyed their first championship victory over Tipp in 36 years.

Tom O’Connell hit 2-3 and proved the late matchwinner for Paul Shankey’s side.

They trailed 1-2 to 0-1 at half time, but produced a big second half and ultimately, a famous result.

Stephen Curry was another scoring star with 0-3, while Mark Stokes bagged Tipp’s early goal.

Waterford now play Clare in the last four, with Kerry and Cork facing off on the other side.

More to follow.