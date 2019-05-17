This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary tweak winning formula as they look to maintain positive start against Waterford

The Deise, meanwhile, overhaul their full forward line for the tie.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 11:41 PM
37 minutes ago 1,068 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4641052
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan.
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE some minor tweaks to their line-up as they look to continue their winning start to the Munster SHC campaign against Waterford.

Coming off the back of last week’s seven-point victory over Cork, Liam Sheedy’s men make a handful of changes for Sunday’s game at Semple Stadium [2pm].

Ronan Maher drops back into corner back in place of Seán O’Brien and Alan Flynn fills the void at half-back.

Noel McGrath and Michael Breen continue their midfield partnership. Jason Forde drops into the half-forward line, as John O’Dwyer pushes in at corner forward in the only other switch.

Waterford, meanwhile, make changes in attack and defence as they look to bounce back from defeat to Clare last time out.

Calum Lyons is the only change in the full back line as he comes in in place of Shane McNulty. The half-back line remains unchanged, as is the midfield line-up.

Thomas Ryan comes in for Michael Kearney as Austin Gleeson shifts across into the centre forward position.

There’s also an overhaul in the full forward line as Stephen Bennett moves to corner forward and brother Shane Bennett drops out.

Jack Prendergast takes his place in the number 13 shirt and Patrick Curran comes in at full forward.

Séamus Callanan celebrates with Donagh Maher Seamus Callanan retains his place in the Tipperary team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary Team

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Waterford Team

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Thomas Ryan (Tullow)
11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Jack Predndergast (Lismore)
14. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
15. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie