Tipperary tweak winning formula as they look to maintain positive start against Waterford

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE some minor tweaks to their line-up as they look to continue their winning start to the Munster SHC campaign against Waterford.

Coming off the back of last week’s seven-point victory over Cork, Liam Sheedy’s men make a handful of changes for Sunday’s game at Semple Stadium [2pm].

Ronan Maher drops back into corner back in place of Seán O’Brien and Alan Flynn fills the void at half-back.

Noel McGrath and Michael Breen continue their midfield partnership. Jason Forde drops into the half-forward line, as John O’Dwyer pushes in at corner forward in the only other switch.

Waterford, meanwhile, make changes in attack and defence as they look to bounce back from defeat to Clare last time out.

Calum Lyons is the only change in the full back line as he comes in in place of Shane McNulty. The half-back line remains unchanged, as is the midfield line-up.

Thomas Ryan comes in for Michael Kearney as Austin Gleeson shifts across into the centre forward position.

There’s also an overhaul in the full forward line as Stephen Bennett moves to corner forward and brother Shane Bennett drops out.

Jack Prendergast takes his place in the number 13 shirt and Patrick Curran comes in at full forward.

Seamus Callanan retains his place in the Tipperary team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary Team

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Waterford Team

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Thomas Ryan (Tullow)

11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Jack Predndergast (Lismore)

14. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

15. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

