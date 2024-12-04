Deise boss Quelly down two players for 2025 season but hopeful of Lyons return

IT’S A CASE of two players out and hoping of one player in for the 2025 season for new Waterford hurling manager Peter Queally.

Jack Fagan and Colin Dunford have announced their intentions to go travelling for the year.

Losing two experienced players is a blow, but in recent times, neither was a nailed-on starter. Fagan had an outstanding season in the Covid lockdown year of 2020, with a sensational performance in that year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny that earned him an All-Star nomination.

Dunford has been on the panel for the past eleven seasons, his pace and skill earning the Colligan man an All-Star nomination in 2015.

Speaking to the Waterford News, manager Quelly floated the idea of a return for Lyons, who has been spending a bit of time in Australia.

“Unfortunately, we’ve suffered with the travel bug,” Queally confirmed. “Colin Dunford has decided to go travelling this year, he’s heading off in January. Jack Fagan is going in February. Two big losses to us.”

He went on to speak about Lyons, saying, “We’re in negotiations with one or two more fellas trying to see how they’re fixed. Calum Lyons is still in Australia, he is still undecided as regards whether he’s staying there or coming back. We’re hopeful that at some stage in the New Year Calum will be back with us too.”

Overall, they are happy with how the panel is shaping up with ten new faces, while as expected Austin Gleeson has returned.

However, former All-Star Conor Prunty continues his rehab from shoulder surgery and will not be ready for a return until mid-February.