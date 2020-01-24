Waterford and Cork name strong teams for league curtain-raiser

WATERFORD AND CORK have named their starting lineups for Sunday’s Division 1A Allianz League opener at Walsh Park (2pm).

Liam Cahill has made six changes to his team which last took to the field against the Rebels during a pre-season meeting in December, with Austin Gleeson — who missed that particular fixture — ruled fit to start despite going off injured in WIT’s last two Fitzgibbon Cup games, the most being against Mary I on Thursday.

For Kieran Kingston’s Cork, Anthony Nash returns in nets while captain and star forward Patrick Horgan starts. Young guns Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman also return to the fold in two more of eight changes to the Leesider’s team which was soundly beaten by Limerick in their Munster pre-season final.

Waterford (v Cork)

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)(C)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Darragh Fives (Tourin/Ballinwillin)

7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Shane Fives (Tourin/Ballinwillin)

18. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

19. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

20. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

21. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

22. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

25. Billy Power (Clonea)

26. Shane Ryan (Fourmilewater)

Conor Prunty battles Cork's Shane O'Regan for a ball. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork (v Waterford)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

3. Robert Downey(Glen Rovers)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)(C)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

18. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

19. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

22. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

23. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

24. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

25. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

26. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)