This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford and Cork name strong teams for league curtain-raiser

Throw-in at Walsh Park on Sunday is at 2pm.

By Gavan Casey Friday 24 Jan 2020, 10:33 PM
20 minutes ago 1,305 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979338
Waterford's Patrick Curran in action against Cork's Chris O'Leary back in December.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Waterford's Patrick Curran in action against Cork's Chris O'Leary back in December.
Waterford's Patrick Curran in action against Cork's Chris O'Leary back in December.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WATERFORD AND CORK have named their starting lineups for Sunday’s Division 1A Allianz League opener at Walsh Park (2pm).

Liam Cahill has made six changes to his team which last took to the field against the Rebels during a pre-season meeting in December, with Austin Gleeson — who missed that particular fixture — ruled fit to start despite going off injured in WIT’s last two Fitzgibbon Cup games, the most being against Mary I on Thursday.

For Kieran Kingston’s Cork, Anthony Nash returns in nets while captain and star forward Patrick Horgan starts. Young guns Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman also return to the fold in two more of eight changes to the Leesider’s team which was soundly beaten by Limerick in their Munster pre-season final.

Waterford (v Cork)

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)(C)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Darragh Fives (Tourin/Ballinwillin)
7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
17. Shane Fives (Tourin/Ballinwillin)
18. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)
19. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
20. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)
21. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
22. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)
24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
25. Billy Power (Clonea)
26. Shane Ryan (Fourmilewater)

conor-prunty-and-shane-oregan Conor Prunty battles Cork's Shane O'Regan for a ball. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork (v Waterford)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
3. Robert Downey(Glen Rovers)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)(C)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
18. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
19. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
21. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
22. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
23. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
24. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
25. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
26. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie