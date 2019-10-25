Waterford sign off in style against UCD

Waterford 4

UCD 2

Brendan White reports from the Regional Sports Centre

WATERFORD FC ENDED the season in style with a 4-2 win over UCD to leapfrog Sligo Rovers in 6th place in the Premier Division.

Shane Duggan opened the scoring before Jack Keaney levelled from the penalty spot for the visitors. Georgie Poynton put the home side in front again before the break with Zack Elbouzedi and Michael O’Connor putting Waterford further in the driving seat. Jack Keaney scored another late penalty but the home side were worthy of the point.

Waterford FC started brightly and they forced UCD keeper Gavin Sheridan into an early save, Kevin Lynch’s cross finding JJ Lunney but the keeper got down well to save.

Rob Slevin came to Waterford’s rescue as the visitors looked to open the scoring, but Sean McDonald couldn’t get his strike away.

Mark Dignam forced Matthew Connor into a good save before Walter Figueira hit the woodwork at the other end for Waterford FC.

A well-worked move from the home side saw Michael O’Connor step over Tom Holland’s corner but Zack Elbouzedi’s strike hit the crossbar.

The opening goal arrived on 23 minutes. O’Connor crossed from the left and Shane Duggan swung to shoot as Liam Scales tried to clear and the ball flew past keeper Sheridan for 1-0.

UCD equalised nine minutes later. Shane Duggan fouled Dara Keane and Jack Keaney fired past Matthew Connor.

Georgie Poynton replaced the injured Shane Duggan as the half edged toward 45 minutes and he then put Waterford FC back in front. Liam Scales was adjudged to have fouled Walter Figueira and Poynton sent keeper Sheridan the wrong way as the home side retook the lead.

Two goals in four minutes at the start of the second half sealed the points. First, Walter Figueira and Kevin Lynch did the work down the left before crossing; Zack Elbouzedi picked up possession at the back post before firing into the top corner.

Then Elbouzedi turned provider; crossing for striker Michael O’Connor to head past Sheridan for 4-1.

Neither side created much of note as the second half wore on before Will Fitzgerald headed wide of Sheridan’s goal from Elbouzedi’s cross.

UCD reduced the deficit with five minutes remaining. Kevin Lynch handled in the penalty and Jack Keaney fired home the resulting penalty to make it 4-2 but the Blues were well worth their win.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Maxi Kouogun, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch, Shane Duggan (Georgie Poynton, 39), Tom Holland, JJ Lunney, Zack Elbouzedi, Michael O’Connor (Dean O’Halloran, 76), Walter Figueira (Will Fitzgerald, 54).

UCD: Gavin Sheridan, Evan Farrell, Mark Dignam, Liam Scales, Harry McEvoy, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane (Ciaran Behan, 59), Richie O’Farrell, Sean McDonald (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 59), Liam Kerrigan, Jason McClelland (Sam Byrne, 87).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer

